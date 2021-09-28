Veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is working for a contract within the Colorado Avalanche organization. He factored in repeatedly during his first game action.
Johnson had a goal and an assist in Colorado's preseason opener, anchoring a roster with few NHL regulars. He also took a cross-checking penalty with 4:18 to play that led to Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault scoring the game-winner in a 4-3 decision.
“I'm pretty relaxed. I’m in a good place,” Johnson said before leaving for Vegas on Tuesday. “If I have a chance to help this team win a Stanley Cup then I’m absolutely thrilled about it.
“I’m at that point in my career where winning is ... you don’t have that many chances left. This team I believe has as good of a chance as any.”
Johnson, 34, has spent most of his career with the L.A. Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets and played 13 games with the New York Rangers last season. He's in Avalanche training camp on a professional tryout (PTO).
Johnson’s shot from the blue line deflected off a defender and bounced past goaltender Laurent Brossoit 6:18 into the third period.
Johnson coolly broke up a 2-on-1 midway through the first period, then earned the secondary assist on 2021 first-round pick Oskar Olausson’s goal at the other end. Vegas scored on either side of Olausson’s goal and carried a 2-1 lead well into the second period.
Johnson’s defensive partner, 20-year-old Bowen Byram, got the glory as the break drew close, scoring a patient, precise goal. His shot squeezed over the stick of Dylan Coghlan and the shoulder of Brossoit.
Pavel Francouz, making his return to the Avalanche crease after missing the last season while recovering from hip surgery, made 14 saves in the first 30:03. Jonas Johansson took a turn and made 11 saves.
Johnson was among the players singled out by coach Jared Bednar after the game.
“As you’d expect of a veteran player, he knows what's coming at him,” Bednar said.
Artem Anisimov, also on a PTO, put three shots on goal and was stopped in the shootout.