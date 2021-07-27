Chaos, uncertainty, insanity and even danger — All words surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. And at its peak during the 2020-21 school year, those feelings were heightened. But throughout the pandemic, District 11 Athletic Director Chris Noll said one thing trumped everything else for Colorado Springs high school sports: the kids.
“It was a lot of people saying, ‘We’ve got to do this for kids, because if we don’t do this, the kids aren’t going to get a season,’” Noll said. “ So I think it was a, ‘Let’s get this done for the kids,’ type of philosophy.”
That’s how coaches and athletic directors were able to work through restrictions, postponements, cancelations and split seasons. That, and a lot of hard work.
“When you start to think about what had to happen, athletic directors had to reschedule games. Sometimes they built schedules four or five times to make sure that they accommodated everyone,” Knoll said. “And so, you know, it was a lot of flexibility. It was a lot of collaboration.”
But they made it work. And now, prep athletes, coaches, parents and athletic directors alike are ready to return to normalcy, even if that normal looks different than before.
Spectators will likely be allowed back into gyms and onto fields to watch games, and athletes who are double-vaccinated won’t have to play with masks. Those who aren’t will still have to wear them.
Games will essentially look the same as they did before COVID-19, but there may be things behind the scenes that change, Noll said.
For starters, as the pandemic peaked during the 2020-21 seasons, schools saw a decline in sport participation. Health concerns and the countless hoops to jump through in order to play high school sports had many students and parents opting out.
Now the question becomes, will those kids return? Or has the time off led to knew activities, or uneasiness about playing after taking time off?
Noll is confident that kids will want to play once more, and anticipates similar numbers to pre-COVID seasons.
“I think we are going to get most of our kids back,” he said. “Do I think we are going to lose some? Absolutely, but for the most part we are going to get them back.”
Student-athletes will once again have the comfort of the sports they love, which is the most important thing, Noll said, but “normal,” isn’t a word he would use to describe what’s coming.
During the pandemic, he said, schools learned that not everything needs to take place in person to be successful. Things like snow days could be a thing of the past, as schools instead opt for remote learning days, Noll predicts. And sports will follow suit.
“Things like film and game prep, I think the virtual worlds will make certain aspects more efficient.” he said. “Kids can watch film virtually. But I think moving forward, there is also the idea of just wanting to get kids all together in one place for the social interaction. Because sports aren’t just about winning state championships. Athletics are about preparing kids for the game of life.
So, I think, as much as we love some of the good things video brings, there is a big push to get kids together because that is what they really need.”