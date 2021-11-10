basketball
men’s college basketball scores
EAST
Howard 118, Regent 54
Penn St. 75, Youngstown St. 59
Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70, OT
Seton Hall 93, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Temple 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
SOUTH
Florida St. 105, Penn 70
James Madison 135, Carlow 40
Mississippi St. 75, North Alabama 49
Old Dominion 80, Va. Wesleyan 60
UCF 69, Robert Morris 59
Vanderbilt 91, Alabama St. 72
Wake Forest 77, William & Mary 59
MIDWEST
DePaul 97, Coppin St. 72
Kansas St. 67, Florida A&M 57
Michigan 88, Buffalo 76
Saint Louis 127, Harris-Stowe 54
W. Michigan 76, Hope 58
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 97, LeTourneau 54
Texas A&M 64, North Florida 46
Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 75
FAR WEST
Long Beach St. 95, Idaho 89, OT
N. Colorado 67, Pacific 65
New Mexico 99, FAU 92
UNLV 64, Gardner-Webb 58
Wyoming 85, Detroit 47
Women’s College Basketball Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 70, Hofstra 41
Northeastern 71, Holy Cross 45
Pittsburgh 82, Radford 63
Princeton 59, Villanova 42
Sacred Heart 71, Hartford 62
St. John’s 89, Fairleigh Dickinson 68
Syracuse 87, Monmouth (NJ) 46
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 70, Edward Waters 58
Clemson 64, SC-Upstate 47
FAU 88, Palm Beach Atlantic 41
Kent St. 80, N. Kentucky 73
Purdue 79, W. Kentucky 69
Tennessee 59, S. Illinois 49
UAB 76, Shorter 45
UNC-Wilmington 74, Mount Olive 65
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 73, Alabama A&M 60
Drake 82, Creighton 79
Indiana 86, Butler 63
Kansas 98, SIU-Edwardsville 62
Miami (Ohio) 85, Valparaiso 60
Northwestern 72, Ill.-Chicago 49
Ohio St. 71, Bucknell 48
Wisconsin 67, St. Thomas (MN) 51
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 85, Tarleton St. 33
Colorado 55, Oklahoma St. 45
FAR WEST
Grand Canyon 95, Arizona Christian 48
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66, Nevada 61
Santa Clara 91, Cal Poly 77
UCLA 78, Pepperdine 69
Utah 105, Lipscomb 56
football
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
THURSDAY
BALTIMORE RAVENS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BALTIMORE: DOUBTFUL: OL Patrick Mekari (ankle), RB Latavius Murray (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: NT Brandon Williams (shoulder), TE Nick Boyle (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (thigh). FULL: CB Tavon Young (knee), WR Marquise Brown (back). MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: DB Elijah Campbell (toe), QB Tua Tagovailoa (left finger). FULL: LB Jerome Baker (knee), S Brandon Jones (ankle).
SUNDAY
ATLANTA FALCONS at DALLAS COWBOYS — ATLANTA: DNP: CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring), TE Lee Smith (back). LIMITED: DE Jonathan Bullard (concussion), LB Steven Means (knee). DALLAS: DNP: P Bryan Anger (not injury related), RB Corey Clement (illness), CB C.J. Goodwin (illness), LS Jake McQuaide (not injury related), T Tyron Smith (ankle), WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), DE Randy Gregory (calf). FULL: S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle).
BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BUFFALO: DNP: DE Mario Addison (not injury related - resting player), WR Cole Beasley (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), RB Zack Moss (concussion). LIMITED: T Spencer Brown (back), S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), TE Dawson Knox (hand), DT Justin Zimmer (knee). NEW YORK JETS: LIMITED: RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), T Chuma Edoga (knee), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe), QB Zach Wilson (knee).
CAROLINA PANTHER at ARIZONA CARDINALS: CAROLINA: DNP: DE Brian Burns (foot), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), LB Frankie Luvu (knee), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe). LIMITED: CB Rashaan Melvin (hand). FULL: LB Jermaine Carter (groin), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (knee). ARIZONA: DNP: S Budda Baker (concussion, knee), LS Aaron Brewer (forearm), RB Chase Edmonds (ankle), C Max Garcia (Achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), WR Rondale Moore (neck, concussion), QB Kyler Murray (ankle), DE Jordan Phillips (groin), G Justin Pugh (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion), TE David Wells (hand), S James Wiggins (knee). LIMITED: T Kelvin Beachum (shin), TE Darrell Daniels (shoulder), TE Demetrius Harris (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (toe). FULL: WR Christian Kirk (thumb).
CLEVELAND BROWNS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CLEVELAND: DNP: DE Myles Garrett (foot), DB Malik Jackson (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin). LIMITED: TE Harrison Bryant (thigh), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee), QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder/foot), C J.C. Tretter (knee), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: LB Jamie Collins (ankle), RB Damien Harris (concussion), LB Matthew Judon (NIR), WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion). LIMITED: P Jake Bailey (right knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), K Nick Folk (left knee), WR N’Keal Harry (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), CB Jalen Mills (thigh), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin).
DETROIT LIONS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — DETROIT: DNP: RB Jamaal Williams (thigh). LIMITED: LB Austin Bryant (shoulder), DE Jashon Cornell (illness), K Austin Seibert (right hip). FULL: T Taylor Decker (finger), CB A.J. Parker (neck). PITTSBURGH: DNP: WR Chase Claypool (toe), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder). LIMITED: TE Eric Ebron (hamstring). FULL: DT Isaiah Buggs (hip), DT Cameron Heyward (ankle), LB Robert Spillane (ankle).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related - resting player), LB Myles Jack (knee), RB James Robinson (heel). LIMITED: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), T Cam Robinson (back). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (elbow). LIMITED: WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle, toe).
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: DT Chris Jones (NIR-back), LB Dorlan O’Daniel (NIR-shoulder) CB L’Jarius Sneed (ankle/wrist), OL Lucas Niang (ribs), T Mike Remmers (knee). FULL: T Orlando Brown (toe), FB Michael Burton (pectoral), DE Frank Clark (abdomen/foot), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), TE Travis Kelce (neck), CB Chris Lammons (quadricep), DT Derrick Nnadi (rib), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), OL Joe Thuney (hand), S Armani Watts (thigh). LAS VEGAS: DNP: DT Johnathan Hankins (back), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), CB Kelsean Nixon (ankle), TE Darren Waller (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: S Tyree Gillespie (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle), LB K.J. Wright (shoulder). FULL: RB Josh Jacobs (knee).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MINNESOTA: DNP: LB Anthony Barr (knee), DT Michael Pierce (elbow). LIMITED: CB Bashaud Breeland (groin), CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle), CB Harrison Hand (ankle), T Olisaemeka Udoh (knee). FULL: LB Eric Kendricks (triceps), DT James Lynch (toe). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: S Nasir Adderley (ankle), WR Keenan Allen (knee), CB Michael Davis (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (quadricep), CB Ryan Smith (knee). LIMITED: S Alohi Gilman (ankle), DB Trey Marshall (ankle). FULL: TE Stephen Anderson (ankle), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — NEW ORLEANS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder), S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (foot), RB Alvin Kamara (knee), DE Payton Turner (shoulder). LIMITED: DE Carl Granderson (shoulder), WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring), T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related - resting player). TENNESSEE: DNP: FB Tory Carter (hip), S Dane Cruikshank (knee), LB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Chris Jackson (foot), LB Harold Landry (hamstring), LB David Long (hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Nick Dzubnar (knee), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), T Kendall Lamm (back), T Taylor Lewan (knee), DT Teair Tart (groin). FULL: G Nate Davis (concussion).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DENVER BRONCOS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related - resting player), DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder), CB Avonte Maddox (knee), S Rodney McLeod (neck), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), DE Josh Sweat (concussion). LIMITED: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), T Lane Johnson (not injury related - resting player), C Jason Kelce (not injury related - resting player), WR DeVonta Smith (elbow). DENVER: DNP: KL McTelvin Agim (knee), T Garett Bolles (ankle), DE Shelby Harris (illness), T Bobby Massie (ankle), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), WR Tim Patrick (knee), OLB Malik Reed (hip), S Caden Sterns (shoulder), CB Pat Surtain II (knee). LIMITED: WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder), G Dalton Risner (foot). FULL: DL Mike Purcell (thumb).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — SEATTLE: No Data Reported. GREEN BAY: DNP: TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Kenny Clark (back), DE Kingsley Keke (concussion), T Dennis Kelly (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee). FULL: DE Dean Lowry (hamstring).
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Antonio Brown (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (foot), TE Rob Gronkowski (back), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand). LIMITED: CB Dee Delaney (ankle), CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring). FULL: RB Giovani Bernard (chest). WASHINGTON: DNP: WR Curtis Samuel (groin), DE Montez Sweat (jaw). LIMITED: WR Dyami Brown (knee), T Samuel Cosmi (ankle), RB Antonio Gibson (shin), TE Sammis Reyes (hip), G Brandon Scherff (knee), WR Cam Sims (hamstring). FULL: CB William Jackson (knee).
golf
PGA Tour Statistics
Through Nov. 8
FedExCup Season Points
1, Sam Burns, 647. 2, Sungjae Im, 594. 3, Hideki Matsuyama, 594. 4, Viktor Hovland, 554. 5, Max Homa, 503. 6 (tie), Rory McIlroy and Lucas Herbert, 500. 8, Matthew Wolff, 448. 9, Maverick McNealy, 412. 10, Collin Morikawa, 373.
Scoring Average
1, Collin Morikawa, 68.917. 2, Matthew Wolff, 69.079. 3, Rory McIlroy, 69.318. 4, Sam Burns, 69.452. 5, Talor Gooch, 69.522. 6, Sungjae Im, 69.535. 7, Danny Lee, 69.664. 8, Viktor Hovland, 69.672. 9, Justin Thomas, 69.758. 10, Seamus Power, 69.769.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Young, 329.7. 2, Wyndham Clark, 325.4. 3, Joseph Bramlett, 323.8. 4, Byeong Hun An, 322.4. 5, Xander Schauffele, 322.1. 6, Matthew Wolff, 321.8. 7, Tyler McCumber, 321.6. 8, Rory McIlroy, 321.1. 9, Erik van Rooyen, 319.7. 10, Jhonattan Vegas, 319.6.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Kyle Wilshire, 75.00%. 2, Louis Oosthuizen, 74.11%. 3 (tie), Lucas Glover and Kevin Kisner, 73.81%. 5, Yuki Inamori, 73.08%. 6, Viktor Hovland, 72.62%. 7 (tie), Hanbyeol Kim, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter, 71.43%. 10, Kevin Streelman, 70.92%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Cameron Smith, 80.56%. 2, Louis Oosthuizen, 79.17%. 3 (tie), Sam Burns and Russell Henley, 78.70%. 5, Scottie Scheffler, 77.78%. 6, Sungjae Im, 77.31%. 7, Mito Pereira, 77.16%. 8, Gary Woodland, 77.08%. 9, Kevin Kisner, 76.85%. 10, Will Zalatoris, 76.74%.
Total Driving
1, Rory McIlroy, 36. 2, Jason Kokrak, 45. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 50. 4, Viktor Hovland, 55. 5, Sam Burns, 62. 6, Kevin Kisner, 65. 7, Seonghyeon Kim, 66. 8 (tie), Eugenio Chacarra and Bo Van Pelt, 72. 10, Corey Conners, 79.
SG-Putting
1, Michael Kim, 3.763. 2, Beau Hossler, 2.345. 3, Matthias Schwab, 1.511. 4, Rory McIlroy, 1.504. 5, Nate Lashley, 1.402. 6, Harry Hall, 1.329. 7, Brendon Todd, 1.319. 8, Adam Long, 1.303. 9, Mackenzie Hughes, 1.246. 10, Grant Hirschman, 1.226.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 6.63. 2, Cameron Smith, 6.5. 3 (tie), Sam Burns and Marc Leishman, 6.25. 5, Viktor Hovland, 6.17. 6, Rory McIlroy, 6. 7, Scottie Scheffler, 5.6. 8, Matthew Wolff, 5.58. 9, 4 tied with 5.5.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Hanbyeol Kim, 18. 2 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, 24. 4, Gary Woodland, 28.8. 5 (tie), Jason Day, Michael Gligic and Kyle Reifers, 36. 8, Sungjae Im, 43.2. 9, Abraham Ancer, 45. 10, 2 tied with 48.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Jonathan Byrd, Sungjae Im, Takumi Kanaya, Martin Laird, Francesco Molinari and Justin Thomas, 100.00%. 7, Luke Donald, 90.91%. 8, Kevin Na, 90.00%. 9, Bo Hoag, 87.50%. 10, 2 tied with 85.71%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Sungjae Im, 201. 2, Rory McIlroy, 208. 3 (tie), Corey Conners and Collin Morikawa, 309. 5, Adam Scott, 315. 6, Aaron Wise, 316. 7, Sam Burns, 340. 8, Marc Leishman, 368. 9, Talor Gooch, 369. 10, Martin Laird, 370.
soccer
MLS Playoff Glance
First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 20
No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, 6 p.m.
Western Conference
Saturday, Nov. 20
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Conference Semifinal
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 28
Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, 1 or 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 5:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Thursday, Nov. 25
No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 1 or 3:30 p.m.
Conference Final
Eastern Conference
Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
Western Conference
Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 1 p.m.
boys high school soccer scores
Mullen 3, Battle Mountain 0
Grandview 1, Legacy 0
Roaring Fork 3, Atlas Preparatory School 1
Fossil Ridge 2, Castle View 1
Jefferson Academy 3, Liberty Common 0
Northfield 1, Denver North 0
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Joely Rodrigues to a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Tim Hyers hitting coach.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed LHP Andrew Heaney to a one-year contract.
Minor League Baseball
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Zgardowski on a contract.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with C J.P. Fullerton to a contract extension. Released OF Dylan Hardy, OF Keon Taylor and RHP Adam Zuk.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brendan Bell on a contract.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tomas Nicoll to a contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Demetrius Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Alex Ellis, K Kyle Nelson and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. Designated OLB Dante Fowler Jr. to return from injured reserve to practice.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Signed QB Matt Barkley. Signed G Patrick Omameh to the practice squad. Designated WR Brandon Zylstra and G Deonte Brown to return from injured reserve to practice.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed C Nick Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Dexter Williams and CB Herb Miller to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated TE Noah Fant from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed CB Mac McCain off waivers from Philadelphia. Signed CB Duke Dawson to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad. Designated CBs Corey Ballentine and Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve to practice. Claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee. Placed DE Jashon Cornell on the non-football illness list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LT David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform (PUP list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad. Released OT Carson Greene from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve to practice.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad. Placed DT Darius Philon on injured reserve. Promoted DT Kendal Vickers from the practice squad to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antoine Brooks. Signed DL Jonah Williams to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Greg Mancz on injured reserve. Promoted C Cameron Tom from the practice squad to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Nate Orchard to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated RT Trent Brown to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed C James Ferentz to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated CB Ken Crawley and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Josh Adams to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad to the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted OL Colton McKivitz from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed T Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve. Released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated RB Chris Carson to return from injured reserve to practice.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman to the practice squad. Released WR John Hurst and TE Deom Yeldwer from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to the practice squad. Designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve to practice squad. Promoted CB Chris Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Jake Neighbours to Junior Club Edmonton (WHL). Recalled C Joshua Dakota from Springfield (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned LW Max McCormick to Charlotte (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Andrej Sustr to Syracuse (AHL). Returned D Mikhail Sergachev from suspension. Reassigned F Alexei Lipanov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Abotsford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Hendrix Lapierre to Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL). Recalled G Zach Fucale and C Aliksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released F Max Zimmer from player try-out contract (PTO). Recalled C Ryan Lohin from Allen (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Jacksonville (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Jake Massie from South Carolina (ECHL). Signed C Drake Rymsha to a player try-out contract (PTO).
IOWA WILD — Assigned F Alexander Khovanov to Iowa (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET —Loaned D Terrance Amorosa to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned G Phillipe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned G Parker Gahagen to Florida (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired C Jack Studnicka.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired D Wyatt Kalynuk.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned F Alexey Lipanov to Orlando (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Hayden Lavigne.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Dajon Mingo from reserve. Placed F Gianluca Esteves and D Samuel Hunter on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Nick Jermain on commissioner’s exempt list.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Diego Cuglietta.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F David Norris from reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Kaid Oliver on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Ryan Novalis from emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Stefano Lekkas from Fort Wayne. Signed F J.M. Piotrowski.
READING ROYALS — Activated F Frank Di Chiara from reserve. Placed F Brendan van Riemsdyk on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Ben Vizzo.