BASEBALL

Air Academy 17, Discovery Canyon 8

Chase Ambuehl and Jake Cody each had a pair of hits and runs in the tilt against the Kadets and Ty Peters had two hits and two runs for the Thunder.

Lewis-Palmer 15, Discovery Canyon 4

Caleb Pepper had four RBI along with three runs and a homer in the double-digit victory against the Thunder. John Raine and Michael O’Conor both had three hits for the Rangers.

Classical Academy 7, Elizabeth 6 (8),

Parker Miller led the Titans with three runs and two hits including a triple, to help the Spartans dispatch Elizabeth.

Classical Academy 19, Elizabeth 2

The Titans scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to complete a route of the Cardinals. Zack Hale, Sam DeCoste, Vinny Miller and David St. Marie each had three RBI.

Cheyenne Mountain 6, Palmer Ridge 0

The Bears were shut out for the first time since the season opener on March 6 and dropped to 5-11 this year.

Discovery Canyon 5, Lewis-Palmer 2

The Thunder scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from the Rangers and split the home-and-home series. Lewis-Palmer’s Matt Rhoades notched his 13th homer of the season while Thunder players Cameron Kittridge, Cole Teltschik and Jake Cody each went yard in the contest.

Lewis-Palmer 7, Classical Academy 5

Blake Nelson, Michael Fiocchi and Danny Cook each hit a home run in the matchup against the Titans.

Cheyenne Mountain 12, Palmer Ridge 9

The Red-Tailed Hawks earned 13 hits against the Bears and scored three runs in three innings to sweep the home-and-home matchup.

Pine Creek 12, Palmer Ridge 1

The Eagles scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back against the Bears, sending Palmer Ridge to its third consecutive loss.

Discovery Canyon 14, Doherty 4

Cole Teltschick finished the game with two hits and RBI and a pair of doubles to lead the Thunder in their tilt against the Spartans.

GIRLS LACROSSE

ThunderRidge 18, Palmer Ridge 10

Natalie Jansky scored three goals for Palmer Ridge, but the Grizzlies snapped the Bears’ seven game win streak and held to their second lowest scoring output of the season.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lewis-Palmer 9, Boulder 4

After starting the year 0-7, the Rangers won the 5A League #1 title and moved over .500 for the first time this season with an 8-7 record.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lutheran 2, Discovery Canyon 0

The Thunder allowed two goals in the second half against the Lions and fell to 6-8 this season.

Lewis-Palmer 2, Palmer Ridge 1

The Rangers notched a goal in the second half to pull away from the Bears and improve to 8-5-1 this season.

Palmer Ridge 1, Falcon 0

Madison Inscoe’s second half strike buoyed the Bears to victory in their penultimate regular-season contest.

Lewis-Palmer 2, Canon City 0

The Rangers scored one goal in each half to finish the regular season 9-5-1. Their victory against the Tigers marked the Rangers’ seventh shut out victory of the season.

Classical Academy 4, Battle Mountain 1

The Titans scored a pair of goals in the first and second half and improved to 10-5 this season to close the year on a three-game win streak.

Discovery Canyon 10, Skyview 0

The Thunder scored 10 goals in the first half to shut out the Wolverines in the season finale. Eight players scored goals for the Thunder.

Palmer Ridge 1, Pueblo County 1 (OT)

The Bears and Hornets alternated goals in the first and second half and battled to a stalemate in overtime to finish the regular season with a tie.

BOYS SWIMMING

Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer at PPAC championships

The Rangers led a dominant performance in the conference championships and finished third out of 15 teams with 339 points. Discovery Canyon placed fifth at the meet with 243 points.

TRACK & FIELD

Doherty Spartan Invitational

The Classical Academy girls placed third out of 29 teams at Garry Berry and scored 63 points. The boys also finished third out of 29 teams with 54 points.

Palmer Ridge boys and girls team each placed second with the girls scoring 70.5 and the boys tallying 59 points.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Discovery Canyon 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0

The Thunder closed the season with their eighth consecutive victory with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-17 shut out against the Red-Tailed Hawks.