Football: Air Force alumni cut by XFL
Former Air Force receiver Jalen Rowell (formerly Jalen Robinette) was among 18 players cut by the XFL’s Seattle Dragons this week, according to a list of transactions obtained by The Gazette.
Rowell, a 2017 academy graduate, made a leaping catch over a defender in an exhibition game earlier this week. The Dragons highlighted the play in several social media posts.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Rowell is Air Force’s all-time leader in receiving yards and was considered an NFL Draft prospect before a rules change on the eve of the draft obligated him to two years of service on active duty.
Baseball: Story agrees to $27.5M, 2-year deal
All-Star shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $27.5 million, two-year contract that avoids an arbitration hearing, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been announced.
Story can become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. When players and teams exchanged proposed 2020 salaries in salary arbitration two weeks ago, he asked for $11.5 million and Colorado offered him $10.75 million.
A slick fielder and power hitter, the 27-year-old Story had 35 home runs and 23 stolen bases last season — making him the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30-20 seasons. Alex Rodriguez is the other one.
Auto Racing: Penske pushes for Rolex crown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. • At the Team Penske annual preseason breakfast, Roger Penske took the unusual step to single out one specific aspect of his massive organization.
“He doesn’t normally point out an event, maybe the Indy 500 or the Daytona 500, but this year he said, ‘We have to be better at the Rolex 24,’” said Ricky Taylor, full-time driver of the No. 7 Acura Team Penske.
“We finished third last year, so it’s like, ‘We got a podium, we are getting there.’ And when he said we need to do better it is like, ‘No messing around this time.’”
No messing around, indeed.
“We won this race once (1969), the team has, a number of years ago, but it’s one that has got to be on our checklist,” Penske told The Associated Press. “We had some issues last year, we won the championship, we won some races. But now it’s time. We have no excuses.”
• Dutch motorcycle racer Edwin Straver died eight days after crashing in the Dakar Rally, race organizers said Friday.
Straver is the second racer to die as a result of injuries sustained in this year’s edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.
The 48-year-old Straver suffered serious injuries when he crashed Jan. 16.