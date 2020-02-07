Olympic air rifle team announcement set
USA Shooting will announce its Olympic Air Rifle team after trials are completed Sunday in Colorado Springs, the sport’s governing body announced.
“The top two men and women will represent Team USA in the Air Rifle competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games later this summer,” USA shooting said on its website.
The trials are set for Saturday and Sunday with 55 shooters ready to test their aim.
Football: Browns hire 49ers assistant coach
CLEVELAND • New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has hired former San Francisco 49ers secondary coach Joe Woods as his defensive coordinator.
The addition of Woods to Stefanski’s staff has been rumored for weeks, but Cleveland couldn’t formally interview him until San Francisco’s season ended. After the 49ers were beaten by Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Woods met with Stefasnki — the two worked together for eight seasons in Minnesota — and the Browns offered him a contract.
“Absolutely worth the wait,” said Stefanski, the former Vikings offensive coordinator.
New York City revives soccer stadium plan
NEW YORK • Major League Soccer’s New York City team and the Yankees have revived plans for a 25,000-seat soccer stadium near the baseball park in the Bronx, seven years after a proposal fell through.
New York City’s Economic Development Corp. said Friday it is attempting to put together a deal that would include a soccer stadium built on the site of current parking lots along what was the first-base side of old Yankee Stadium. The old ballpark was torn down in 2009 and replaced by parkland to make up for park space used for the new Yankee Stadium, just to the north.
Cycling team denies doping rumors
BRUSSELS • The Astana cycling team denied any association with Michele Ferrari on Monday following media reports that Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang is being investigated for links with the banned doping doctor who previously worked with Lance Armstrong.
According to Danish media, Fuglsang is suspected of taking part in a doping program designed by Ferrari.
Citing a “secret report” from CADF, the cycling body’s anti-doping unit, the Politiken newspaper also reported that Astana teammate Alexey Lutsenko attended a meeting between Fuglsang and Ferrari.
Figure skating: Hanyu leads in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea • Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished first in the men’s short program at the Four Continents figure skating competition on Friday after recording a world-record score.
The Japanese skater opened with a quad salchow and followed with a quad toeloop-triple toelopp combination to score 111.82 points and finish comfortably ahead of Jin Boyang of China, who was second with 95.83 points. Jason Brown of the United States was third with 94.71 points.
“It feels like the first time in a long time that I’ve been satisfied with my short program,” Hanyu said. “I was able to enjoy myself and I think the crowd enjoyed my performance.”
Baseball: Union files protest in Betts trade
BOSTON • The holdup in the trade that would send 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers is unfair to the players involved, the head of their union said on Friday.
The Boston Red Sox had a pending trade that would send Betts and lefty David Price to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol. The deal was agreed to on Tuesday night pending the exchange of medical information, sources told The Associated Press.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not final.
But Boston is said to have balked when it saw Graterol’s medical records, and the deal still has not been finalized.