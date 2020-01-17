College football
Clemson running back pledges return for senior season
Clemson, S.C.: Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season.
Etienne, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media Friday.
Etienne became Clemson’s all-time rushing leader Monday night when he surpassed the old mark after gaining 78 yards in his team’s 42-25 loss to LSU for the national championship.
Auto racing
Sainz earns third Dakar Rally trophy in final stage
Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia — Carlos Sainz confirmed his third Dakar Rally triumph on Friday after ensuring defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah didn’t escape in the Saudi desert.
Sainz stayed within minutes of Al-Attiyah’s dust on the 12th and last stage, a 167-kilometer route from Haradh to Qiddiya.
Al-Attiyah, second overall, earned his first stage win of this Dakar but Sainz finished four minutes back in sixth to secure the car title beside his victories in 2010 and 2018. All three were in different cars but with the same co-driver, Lucas Cruz.
Sainz won by six minutes over Al-Attiyah, and 10 minutes over Mini teammate Stephane Peterhansel.
Tennis
Barty defeats American rival
Adelaide, Australia: World No. 1 Ash Barty came from a set down to beat American Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the Adelaide International semifinals on Friday.
Barty will meet world No. 24 Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s final after the 19-year-old Ukrainian beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 7-6 (4).
Collins was bothered by a back injury in the final set. She received treatment and was able to continue.
“It was probably my first real taste (this year) of some adrenaline late in matches,” Barty said. “And that is what we’re after, to try and practice those things as best we can. I felt like I did what I wanted to do well tonight and got over the line.”
Barty beat Yastremska in their only previous meeting last year in Miami.
Injury doesn’t slow Rybakina
Hobart, Australia: Elena Rybakina twice received on-court treatment late in the third set Friday and still beat British qualifier Heather Watson 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Hobart International.
The 20-year-old Rybakina said she pulled a muscle.
Soccer
Notables missing from roster
The United States’ roster for the upcoming Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football Olympic qualifying tournament will look very similar to the one that won the Women’s World Cup in France, with notable exceptions.
Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Allie Long, Morgan Brian and Tierna Davidson were on the title team but were left off the 20-player CONCACAF tournament roster announced Friday.
Morgan is expecting her first child with husband Servando Carrasco. Coach Vlatko Andonovski said that Davidson is still recovering from an ankle injury.