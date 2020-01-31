Baker, Gibbs headline NASCAR hall class
Legendary driver Buddy Baker and owner Joe Gibbs who headed to auto racing’s top shrine after a three-time Super Bowl as a football coach were among the inductees to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.
Baker won the 1980 Daytona 500 with an average speed topping 177 mph, a record that still stands, the Hall of Fame said on its website. After retirement from the track in 1991, Baker spent a decade as a race commentator. Baker died in 2015 and was represented at the ceremony by family members.
Baker and Gibbs were joined in the hall class of 2020 by Tony Stewart, a driver who wrapped up his racing career in 2016 and enters the hall at 48, with 49 wins to his credit. Also joining the Hall is Bobby Labonte, who won the NASCAR series in 2000, and crew chief Waddell Wilson.
U.S. women ride early lead to beat Costa Rica
HOUSTON • The U.S. women’s soccer built an early lead and cruised to victory Friday at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
It took Lindsay Horan just two minutes to net her first goal of the game past Panamanian keeper Yenith Bailey and she struck again with 23 minutes gone. To go with the quick-hitting offense the U.S. women offered impenetrable defense. While the Americans had 17 shots on goal in the first half, the Panamanians were shut out.
The U.S. went on to win 8-0.
Next up, the Americans are set to take on Costa Rica on Monday. Costa Rica beat Haiti 2-0 Friday to advance.
The U.S. team should be ready for the Costa Rican squad, which they defeated 6-0 in a November match.
Atlanta trades away midfielder Villalba
ATLANTA • Atlanta United has given up another key player from its MLS Cup team, selling popular midfielder Tito Villalba to Paraguay’s Club Libertad on Friday.
The 25-year-old Argentian was United’s first designated player and made an immediate impact in the expansion club’s debut season in 2017. He started all 34 matches, tallying 13 goals and 11 assists.