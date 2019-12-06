Odermatt wins Beaver Creek super-G cup
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. • Marco Odermatt’s fellow racers watched from the top as he went too straight around one turn and nearly crossed his skis before another.
They marveled at his ability to recover. They admired his capacity to stay composed.
Above all: They know this 22-year-old from Switzerland will be a factor for quite some time.
Odermatt went on a wild ride to finish the technical Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 10.90 seconds Friday to earn his first World Cup victory. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was second, 0.10 seconds behind, and Austrian Matthias Mayer took third.
“It was a perfect day for me, with a nearly perfect run,” Odermatt said. “I was really on the edge. I was lucky.”
Russians lead figure skating Grand Prix
TURIN, Italy • Alena Kostornaia led a Russian sweep of the top three positions in the women’s short program at the figure skating Grand Prix Finals on Friday, with Olympic champion Alina Zagitova second.
The 16-year-old Kostornaia, who’s in her first senior season, was the only skater with a clean landing on a triple axel and scored 85.45 points to take the lead ahead of Saturday’s free skate.
Zagitova scored 79.60 for second after a clean program, though she doesn’t have the triple axel in her repertoire.
Anna Shcherbakova was third on 78.27.
Soccer’s Chelsea beats FIFA transfer ban
LAUSANNE, Switzerland • Chelsea won a legal fight with FIFA on Friday that cleared the club to sign new players in January, then criticized soccer’s world body for how it handled the case.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport sided with the English club in an appeal to overturn the second half of a transfer ban for breaking transfer rules that protect youth players.
Chelsea already served one half of the FIFA ban when it was unable to register new players in the offseason.
“The approach taken by FIFA to this case has been deeply unsatisfactory,” the club said in a statement, noting “FIFA chose to treat Chelsea entirely differently to Manchester City for reasons that make absolutely no sense.”
Rangers ink pitcher to $28 million contract
ARLINGTON, Texas • The Texas Rangers have completed a $28 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson, adding another veteran in the middle of their starting rotation.
Texas announced Gibson’s addition on Friday. He spent the first seven years of his big league career with the Minnesota Twins.
Gibson got a $2 million signing bonus, half payable on Jan. 3 and the other half on Jan. 15, 2021. His 2020 salary with the Rangers will be $10 million, followed by $9 million in 2021 and then $7 million in the final year of the deal.
The pitcher could also make up to an extra $4 million in performance and roster bonuses. He could get a $500,000 bonus in both 2021 and 2022 for pitching 180 innings, and a $1 million bonus in each season he is on the active roster for 150 days.
Gibson was 13-7 with a 4.84 ERA in 34 games last season for the Twins, making 29 starts and five relief appearances. He spent time on the injured list in September because of ulcerative colitis
Twins reach pact with free agent catcher
MINNEAPOLIS • Free agent catcher Alex Avila and the Minnesota Twins have reached agreement on a one-year contract for $4.25 million.
A person with direct knowledge of the deal, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been finalized, confirmed the details on Friday.