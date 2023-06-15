Women in Rodeo: the spirit of pioneers and a special brand of American courage

Women competed at the first indoor rodeo event at the Fort Worth, Texas, Coliseum in 1918. By 1920, they were participating in rodeos as relay racers, rough stock riders and trick riders. In 1928, one-third of all rodeos featured women’s competitive events. As the years rolled on, women faced challenges to continue serious competition in the male-dominated field. Undaunted by the lack of competitive opportunities, however, 38 women with a shared determination to change the way women in rodeo were treated, came together in a San Angelo, Texas hotel room to find a place for women in rodeo, founding the Girl’s Rodeo Association (now the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association), with 74 members and 60 approved tour events. They were the embodiment of what legendary cowgirl, Dale Evans said:

“Cowgirls take stands; they speak up. They defend things they hold dear.”

Thanks to their efforts, women were given legitimate, honest opportunities to compete in all-girl rodeos and form an alliance with the Rodeo Cowboys Association (now the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) to host women’s events in conjunction with RCA-sanctioned rodeos. Part of the process that resulted in the GRA included the drafting and approval of rules and regulations and enacting a points system to crown world champions.

75 years of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association

Created by women for women, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, headquartered in Colorado Springs, is the oldest women’s sports organization in America. This year, the main sanctioned body of professional female rodeo athletes will celebrate its 75th anniversary, and all the milestones it has secured for cowgirls through the years. From humble beginnings, the association now boasts in excess of 3,000 members, more than 1,500 events, and payouts totaling over $5 million, according to its web site. It provides opportunities for women across the U.S. and Canada to participate in timed events of barrel racing, breakaway roping and more.

Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which horse and rider try to run a cloverleaf pattern around preset barrels the most quickly, presenting a horse’s athletic ability and a rider’s horsemanship skills. The event has been a part of the National Finals Rodeo (started in 1959) since 1967, with the crowning of the world champion barrel racer an annual part of the PRCA’s NFR. In 1998, barrel racing paid out the same amount as all other events at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Breakaway roping is a variation of calf roping, without the roped calf being thrown or tied. A person on horseback ropes the calf around the neck, with the rope breaking away from the saddle once the calf is far enough away from the horse. The first WPRA World Champion Breakaway Roper was crowned in 1974, the sport was introduced as PRCA-sanctioned rodeo event in 2017, and a spotlight shined on the event in 2020 when, in partnership with the PRCA, the WPRA agreed to open the breakaway roping up to any sanctioned rodeo to be able to be add it to its list of events. It can now be considered “rodeo mainstream,” with ropers emerging as some of the highest-earning contestants in pro rodeos.

Erin Johnson, a breakaway roper, joined the WPRA in 2007, after being named Colorado Professional Rodeo Association Breakaway Roping Champion eight times as an amateur. A Colorado native, Johnson grew up on her family’s fourth generation ranch, participating in 4-H, showing cattle and horses. She holds three World titles (2011, 2012 and 2015), three Wrangler NFBR qualifications (2020-2022), and two NFR Open qualifications (2021-2022). Professional highlights of 2022 include wins at RodeoHouston, Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Douglas (WY) County Fair and Rodeo and the year-end title in the Mountain States Circuit.

“Rodeo is a lifestyle that has been a huge part of my life,” said Johnson, who advocates for women in breakaway roping. “The people in the sport have a similar moral compass and are raising families to continue the traditions. I am working to ensure that there is more opportunity in rodeo for myself, for my daughters and other girls in the region who want to excel in the event. I am excited see the growth and evolution that breakaway has had in the WPRA over the past 15 years. We have gained enough support and participation to become part of great PRCA rodeos across the country, like the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. An immense amount of credit belongs to the women who have chosen to be involved in rodeo behind the scenes, too; they are the ones who have made it happen from the get-go. I consider them the ultimate women's rodeo advocates who are instrumental in our progress.”

She loves farming and ranching, and working on her family farm, and continues her father’s small horse program breeding and raising a few colts a year.

Boots, class and a little bit of sass

Rodeo cowgirls – those in the chutes and behind the scenes – come from a long line of pioneering women. Colorado Springs is fortunate to have some of the hardest working women in rodeo helping to produce the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and keep the cowgirl ways alive.

Meet some of the women giving their all behind the scenes:

Corliss Palmer, director of Girls of the West at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, acts as liaison and chaperone to Girls of the West, scheduling and escorting each of the honorees to approximately 150 appearances in the spring and summer – in a pink pickup truck! Travels center on the Front Range of Colorado and the Pikes Peak region, promoting the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. Her mentorship and guidance have made a distinct difference in the lives of the girls and their aides throughout the years, with that impact continuing long after their reigns end. Palmer has served as a member of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo board and has volunteered her services for more than 20 years.



“Days are exciting and interesting; we are so busy! We are passionate professionals fulfilling a mission,” said Palmer. “There’s so much about rodeo that’s good – prayers, the National Anthem, the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, and sponsors who know the values of what they support. I am so proud to be a part of giving back to local military and their families, and to be able to provide the young women I escort with opportunities to become confident and well-prepared for their future endeavors.





“Days are exciting and interesting; we are so busy! We are passionate professionals fulfilling a mission,” said Palmer. “There’s so much about rodeo that’s good – prayers, the National Anthem, the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, and sponsors who know the values of what they support. I am so proud to be a part of giving back to local military and their families, and to be able to provide the young women I escort with opportunities to become confident and well-prepared for their future endeavors. Kirsten Vold, livestock coordinator for the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, is a second-generation owner-manager of the Vold Rodeo Company. She grew up on the road, where the cowboy life and excitement of rodeo was natural. Vold spends more than 200 days on the rodeo trail, overseeing one of the leading rodeo stock companies, and runs approximately 200 head of bucking horses for her rodeo company on the family-owned ranch south of Pueblo. She is proud to breed and raise champions and was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2015, the same year she was honored with the Tad Lucas Memorial Award. Vold is passionate about the animals she cares for and is a well-respected and savvy businesswoman who holds her own in a predominantly male-dominated industry.



“It’s exciting to see how pro rodeo has embraced women, and how the sport, as a whole, is progressing. There is more money, larger audiences, and rodeo is becoming increasingly mainstream, thanks to social media and TV,” said Vold. “People from the East Coast to the West can tune in to the Cowboy Channel 24/7 for pro rodeo entertainment, and in 2023 the Cowgirl Channel was launched, which covers rodeo as well, plus features interviews, allowing folks to get at behind-the-scenes look at some of the women involved the sport.”

Born to the business – her father was a steer roper and her mother is an active rodeo secretary – Mikey Jo Duggan is part of the crew as rodeo secretary at Vold Rodeo Co. In this capacity, she liases between rodeo committee, stock contractor, judges, timers, announcers and contestants. Duggan has worked all over the country at prestigious events that include the National High School Rodeo Finals, the Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo, the National Steer Roping Finals Rodeo and the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. Her role as rodeo secretary enables her to fulfill her love of travel, taking advantage of “off days” to sightsee and visit national landmarks. She archives her travels on film and has won several awards for her photos.



“Being involved in rodeo means that I am never far away from a friend – and a friend that will keep me on track even when the tires literally come off. My friends on rodeo committees are like extended family, and we get to have reunions every year,” said Duggan. “I really enjoy being a rodeo secretary and timer, being in the office where all the different parts of the rodeo come together. I was very shy growing up, but I have come out of my shell, thanks to the confidence I have in my skills. I really enjoy my role, and getting to play a small part in making the rodeos the best they can be!”

Teri Gilbert is a former Girl of the West and current schoolteacher who has stayed on as a volunteer and now runs the Contestant Hospitality tent for competitors at the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.



“I went to the rodeo and rodeo parade as a kid, before I had ever ridden a horse. I would look at the rodeo queens and say I want to be one someday,” said Gilbert. “To become a Girl of the West, well … dreams can come true! I’ve been blessed to be a part of the rodeo in so many aspects. I feel it’s important to do what we can to preserve rodeo and the lifestyle that comes with it."





“I went to the rodeo and rodeo parade as a kid, before I had ever ridden a horse. I would look at the rodeo queens and say I want to be one someday,” said Gilbert. “To become a Girl of the West, well … dreams can come true! I’ve been blessed to be a part of the rodeo in so many aspects. I feel it’s important to do what we can to preserve rodeo and the lifestyle that comes with it." Leslie Hill, the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo’s business development and sponsorship manager, works hard – year-round – to enable the rodeo to raise as much money as possible to help support service members and their families in the Pikes Peak region. A former Miss Rodeo Alaska, she has always worked in the western lifestyle and rodeo industry.



"Rodeo has been a way of life for my family. My daughter is a second-generation rodeo competitor, and we spent our weekends traveling to youth rodeos, starting with the National Little Britches Rodeo Association and High School Rodeos all the way through college, cheering successes – ours and others' (better known as our "Rodeo Family") – while making irreplaceable memories," said Hill. "I love being able to participate in this great sport through my work with the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. The enthusiasm from the community, contestants and fans, as well as sponsors and volunteers, creates a lot of excitement that I hope everyone will come out and experience for themselves!"





"Rodeo has been a way of life for my family. My daughter is a second-generation rodeo competitor, and we spent our weekends traveling to youth rodeos, starting with the National Little Britches Rodeo Association and High School Rodeos all the way through college, cheering successes – ours and others' (better known as our "Rodeo Family") – while making irreplaceable memories," said Hill. "I love being able to participate in this great sport through my work with the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. The enthusiasm from the community, contestants and fans, as well as sponsors and volunteers, creates a lot of excitement that I hope everyone will come out and experience for themselves!" Julie Whitehead, director of creative services and a partner at Axio Design, is involved in nearly every aspect of the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, handling all marketing and advertising for the event. She serves on the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board of Directors as an advisor.



“To say we have a passion for the sport of professional rodeo would be an understatement! We love the sport, the people, the great team we are fortunate to work alongside, how this event brings out the best in our community – and yes, most especially being a part of giving back to our local military and their families," said Whitehead. "Rodeo is a unique slice of Americana and it is a reminder of the values that define us. It’s such a pure sport, established in hard work and not giving up. You can’t watch this and not be inspired. I assure you, I am, every single time without fail.”





“To say we have a passion for the sport of professional rodeo would be an understatement! We love the sport, the people, the great team we are fortunate to work alongside, how this event brings out the best in our community – and yes, most especially being a part of giving back to our local military and their families," said Whitehead. "Rodeo is a unique slice of Americana and it is a reminder of the values that define us. It’s such a pure sport, established in hard work and not giving up. You can’t watch this and not be inspired. I assure you, I am, every single time without fail.” Nikki Wall, public relations director and contestant coordinator, is responsible for “getting the word out” about the rodeo. She is an advisor to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board of Directors.



“It is an honor and privilege to work alongside our amazing team, promoting the Western way of life, its values and superstars of our community,” said Wall, who previously worked for the PRCA and is married to a former rodeo bullfighter. “ProRodeo honors our nation and its heroes in a singular way, and I want to thank our volunteers, who take time out of their personal and professional lives to work in the hot sun and the mud to support military families.”

These women are the unsung heroes of the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, responsible for everything that results in the color and pageantry seen – and loved – by rodeo audiences.

Get your tickets to The NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo today, welcoming you July 11-15 at the Norris Penrose Event Center.