The Promenade Shops at Briargate are ready to welcome you and your family to a Great Grinch Giveaway and a Winter Wonderland Santa experience that the whole family is sure to love.
Great Grinch Giveaway
No one likes the Grinch—at least before he changes to a nice guy, when his shriveled heart gets healed and grows about a zillion sizes when he learns the true meaning of the holidays. We will all have even more reason to love that version of the Grinch if we “like” the Promenade Shops at Briargate on Facebook or “heart” them on Instagram. One lucky social media star who does both will be randomly chosen to receive a $300 gift package from the restaurants and stores at the Promenade Shops. Visit #greatgrinchgiveaway for more.
You might visit soon to score gift certificates that will help you complete your holiday shopping at Briargate and enjoy browsing your favorite stores—Apple, Anthropologie, Talbots, Williams Sonoma, and so many more. Don’t forget the ice cream, candy, steaks and other delicious food options there. And make sure to stay hydrated and avoid getting “hangry” on your marathon shopping spree at the Promenade Shops, checking off all of the people on your list.
“We are so pleased to offer this giveaway to our wonderful customers who continue to come out and support all of our wonderful merchants,” said Promenade Shops at Briargate’s MarieFe Woods.
“We hope you all have a magical holiday season and can’t wait to see your smiling faces on Facebook and Instagram,” she added.
Winter Wonderland—Make your reservations now to meet Santa safely
You don’t have to miss one of the best parts of a family holiday—a visit with everyone’s favorite jolly old gentleman to delight adults and kids alike. There will be community partners like The Children’s Hospital, Silver Key Senior Services, Childhelp, and The Space Foundation and safe free pictures with Santa (bring your own camera or smart phone). Stick around to write letters to Santa— and check the mailbox for a letter back before Christmas. Attendees will also receive giveaways from the shopping center and community partners and take-home pre-packaged crafts to do at home. Winter Wonderland will be decorated to the hilt and all of the activities have been planned to offer both a fun holiday experience as well as a safely-distanced one.
Located in Suite 607 next to Anthropologie on the east side of the Shops, there’s plenty of parking—and plenty of friendly merchants ready to welcome you into their stores.
“We’re following all of the COVID-19 guidelines, so you can browse to your heart’s content. We at The Promenade Shops at Briargate would like to wish you and your family a safe, happy and healthy holiday season—come join us soon,” Woods concluded.
For more information visit www.thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
Reserve for Winter Wonderland Hours
Fridays - Sundays November 27 - December 20 | 12pm - 5pm
November 27th, 28th and 29th
December 4th, 5th, 6th
December 11th, 12th & 13th
December 18th, 19th and 20th