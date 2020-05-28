You can tour our virtual 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in this video—note the quality amenities, dream kitchen, wonderful open spaces and broad, sunlight-capturing windows your family will love. Get your ticket today.
The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home located at 7034 Fauna Glen Drive and is not open for in-person viewing but you can get the feel of its family-friendly floor design by touring via our 360-degree video. If you buy a ticket by the last chance deadline on June 11, you also can win a $10,000 shopping spree to Furniture Row®, courtesy of Furniture Row®. Tickets are $100 and now on sale; only 9,250 tickets will be sold, and the winner will be announced on KKTV News on June 12.
Each year Covington Homes and their trade partners donate 100% of the materials and labor to build a beautiful home to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For the fifth year in a row, Covington Homes has built the Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house at zero cost. This means that all of the proceeds from the ticket sales will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Every dollar helps children such as Major, who along with his two siblings, Jasmine and Ja-Kasha, receive lifesaving treatment for their sickle cell disease. Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited blood disorders that prevent the normal flow of blood in the body. These brave children have been coming to St. Jude since they were babies to receive treatments including hydroxyurea.
Once again, this year’s St. Jude Dream Home has been built in the spectacular community of Banning Lewis Ranch. Your $100 ticket enters you to win the dream home and also allows you to help protect the most vulnerable among us—our precious children—and help save their lives.
We have created this $560,000, 5-bedroom, 4-bath home to amaze you with its classic, impactful interior design choices; upgraded appliances and a floor-plan that includes a two-story, nine-foot ceiling, designed to welcome your family to a life of enhanced ease and comfort. The approximately 4,000-square-foot home also features a loft overlook; two-car garage; and a Chef’s kitchen with an expansive center island. Relax in your capacious main-level master bedroom and walk out to your glorious, completely landscaped yard.
The Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign has raised over $5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the past seven years through the Colorado Springs community, and they are working towards a goal of raising $925,000 this year through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for the families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
You only have until June 11 to get your St. Jude Dream Home ticket. You may also call (800) 379-5217.
Don’t miss out on the possible $10,000 shopping spree for furniture, courtesy of Furniture Row©! Get your ticket today — you will be helping children like Major and his siblings and also join in the fight to end childhood cancer!