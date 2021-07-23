What to do if you have been injured in a Trucking Accident

1) Do seek medical attention and treatment. The first objective is to get you healthy and out of pain. Your health is a priority. Go to the appropriate doctor and get treated so that you can feel better, and ensure your injuries are well documented.
2) Do seek out an attorney to represent you. Trucks are large commercial vehicles and typically cause much more damage and injury than an automobile. The collision can cause serious injury or death. The trucking companies have large insurance companies that defend claims when a truck is involved and attempt to minimize payment on behalf of the trucking company. Contact The Bussey Law Firm PC that has experience handling large trucking claims.
3) Do contact a law firm that can handle a large catastrophic claim. The Bussey Law Firm PC has the experience to handle large claims. Attorney Timothy Bussey is in his thirteenth year of practice. He has gone to trial well over one hundred times aggressively representing his clients in very complicated cases. Attorney Philip Shadwick was a high-level insurance adjuster for 18 years for a large insurance company. He knows the claims process and how the insurance companies operate.
4) Do ensure your rights are protected. Do not sign any releases until you contact The Bussey Law Firm PC.
A semi-truck can weigh between 10,000 and 25,000 pounds and can be traveling at speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour. This is a recipe for a large and devastating accident especially if the truck collides with a much smaller vehicle. Many victims suffer catastrophic injuries such as brain injury, spinal injury, broken bones and/or organ damage. If you or a loved one has been harmed in a Colorado Springs trucking accident it is important to act quickly to obtain representation so that you can be compensated for your injuries. Call the Colorado Accident attorneys at The Bussey Law Firm PC at 719-235-5421 to learn more about your legal rights.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only