What Quarantine? Shen Yun is back on stage at Buell!

Nothing can stop them! Shen Yun is back on stage, live, and touring at the Buell Theatre, in Denver, with six performances scheduled for Nov. 4-7. As of the time of this writing, Shen Yun is the first live performance scheduled for the Buell Theatre. No other live performances are scheduled until the Lion King, which is set to open in December. (Check Buell’s website for more updates.)
Losing no time since mask mandates and building capacity restrictions were dropped, the world-renowned, New York-based arts group has picked up right where it left off 15 months ago when its 2020 world tour was abruptly canceled by the pandemic. Shen Yun’s post-quarantine tour already has performances scheduled for Connecticut, South Dakota, Washington State, Texas, and Utah, as well as Colorado Springs and Greeley, in Colorado, before coming to Denver. Performances outside the United States are scheduled for next year.
“I really miss the audience,” said Principal Dancer Angelia Wang. “Can’t wait to see you guys again, and to feel that shared enthusiasm and warmth!”
Shen Yun is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. A Shen Yun performance is put on by a large troupe of dancers, orchestra musicians, and production staff in an elaborate theatrical experience that has been inspiring and entertaining audiences around the world since 2006. The performance has been hailed for dancers’ flawless synchronicity as well as the production’s overall family friendly appeal and uplifting themes.
It may seem counterintuitive that Shen Yun isn’t based in China. That’s because the performers faced persecution for their beliefs there. So, they set up shop in upstate New York instead. Shen Yun celebrates the rich tapestry of China’s 5,000-year-old civilization. Originally, before communism, China was a deeply spiritual place where meditation was common and the laws of Heaven were viewed as superior to the laws of men. Shen Yun celebrates this profound civilization and shines a light on the persecution people face there. In a sense, Shen Yun is a journey into the very best parts of the oldest and largest nation on earth—China.
