During this unprecedented time, families remain in their homes more hours each day. How can we ensure their comfort and health with new or upgraded heating and cooling options? Co-owner Melody Pautzke of Advantage Heating and Cooling met with us to help us understand what their family has done for neighbors who’d like to be more comfortable in healthier homes in these uncertain weeks.
Q. What are some common ways that you recommend making the home more comfortable?
As a heating and cooling company, but one that also works on every facet of homeowners’ comfort, we can help people create that definition for themselves. For example, air quality contributes just as much to comfort as temperature. It’s also more peaceful to know you have energy-efficient equipment and smart-home thermostats to save money. What are your priorities? We can help.
Q: What are common ways a homeowner can improve air quality?
Builders don’t normally clean the duct work after they finish a home. Family members with allergies and asthma could have issues, even in a brand-new home, because builders will leave dust and other allergens circulating throughout the home in the duct work—so getting the duct work clean is a first step for many homeowners.
Ducts in older homes or those that haven’t been cleaned in years, if ever, will yield some odd findings during a cleaning. One immune-compromised elderly couple we worked with found a book of matches from 1960 and a 2 x 4 board covered with dust and pet dander in their ducts during a cleaning!
After a basement project, concrete dust will have circulated and will stay in the ducts throughout the house. We start at the basement and work all the way through the duct work to keep families breathing easier.
Q: How do you recommend families upgrade to obtain enhanced air quality during COVID 19?
A: We recommend the same thing we have always recommended to our families: increase humidity and use UV light air purifiers. Increasing humidity in your home means that viruses only live on surfaces half as long as normal. In Colorado homes with whole-house humidifiers, families experience statistically fewer illnesses.
High intensity UVC air purifiers kill all germs and viruses (bioaerosols)—and deactivate mold spores, as well.Hospitals use these to help reduce the spread of colds and flu. Installing them can keep the equipment (furnace) cleaner and working better. When installed in HVAC systems, these filters improve the recirculated air by controlling other bioaerosols as well, such as dust, smoke, pollen, bacteria and fungi. Comfortable living spaces are odor-free because the air is oxidized organically with no artificial chemical smell.
Q: What are some trends you have seen in heating and cooling systems?
We install ductless units for families who want a steady stream of temperature, season-less, that can be controlled in every room individually. We have won many split-system and ductless system- awards for our work with these zone-specific, heating and cooling equipment choices.
Tankless and high efficiency hot water heaters are also popular because they have variable settings that ensure energy efficiency at all times—modern water heating choices can save a family a lot of money and worry. Replacing older water heaters now avoids breakdowns in the middle of winter. Of course, even the most modern equipment won’t work forever, but these newer designs last far longer than the average hot water heater, which are usually replaced every five years.
Q. What about furnaces, boilers and other heating equipment? How can families enhance comfort with these high-dollar upgrades?
Older heating units go on with a “bang” when they sense a chill in the air and then stop after the thermostat registers a predetermined temperature. However, newer units keep us warm using a constant, variable speed that runs quietly in the background. They use significantly less power –and are almost 400 times more efficient than units most people have in their homes –even homes as young as five years old. Energy efficient equipment options include:
- Install Green Motors: These are the variable speed motors we’ve already mentioned: ECMs (electronically commutated motors) are more efficient and provide different comfort options—varied settings that allow homeowners more control. Owners also can swap out a motor in most current systems for far less than replacing the equipment—HVAC systems with ECMs deliver optimal circulation with minimal waste.
- Smart Thermostats: These thermostats are a simple way to save money and should be in everyone’s home. Smart thermostats “learn” heating and cooling preferences and work with remote sensors to better control problem areas. They can often be programmed to work with Google, Alexa, Echo, and Apple Home Kits.
Q. If we want to speak to someone on staff, what will they ask and what should we research before getting on a call?
Our team can meet with you on the phone first to see what you’re looking for—of course if anything is broken, we will be out there fast to fix it. We’re happy to explain everything you need before you contract for any work and offer you multiple options that will fit your budget.
Our certified technicians will practice all social distancing and sanitizing protocols as recommended by the CDC to protect you. We wear masks, foot coverings and gloves. None of our on-site or office staff are coming to work with any symptoms.
For $29, a trained dispatcher can also determine if a technician must be onsite or if we can walk through easy-fix issues over the phone. The $29 fee will be applied to the service charge if we need to come out so there’s no risk of losing that money.
Q. Will you ever recommend one kind of equipment over the other?
Not really, although we do often recommend the highest quality equipment because it is the best economic choice in the long run. We won’t ever pressure you when we walk you through systems best suited for your home and budget. As a Carrier Factory Authorized dealer we have access to the full line of Carrier products. One of the most well-known and trusted manufacturers, Carrier is a leader in the industry and also offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. Anything Advantage does is fully guaranteed, as well.
Q. What if customers don’t have the cash to make an investment right now?
Heating and cooling systems are responsible investments that can cost upwards of several thousand dollars. Once you determine what you need to do, we help you contact a reputable financial institution that we have worked with for many years. They will help you with down payment amounts, payment schedules and interest rates.
Q. If you could say one thing to our community in these tough times, what would it be?
We’re a family business that has always focused on one thing: Helping the families in our community live comfortably in their homes. I know I speak for our team when I say we would love to help you have a more comfortable home in 2020—from our family to your family, we’ll make your comfort goals as easy as possible to attain.
