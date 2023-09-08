What Forex Traders Can Learn from Pro Gamblers - The Psychology of Risk-Taking

Author: Anthony Haage

Forex traders and professional gamblers are financial risk-takers who can learn from each other.

Traders and gamblers must know how to manage their chase of dopamine to avoid addiction.

Gamblers know how to find value, which can help a Forex trader think differently about their decisions.

If you think about it, everything you do is a risk. Driving to your local grocery store could result in a deadly crash. Each time you get behind the wheel, you are taking a risk of that happening. The chances are low, but they are not zero.

No matter what, you are always taking some sort of risk. Now, the real question is, what kind of risk taker are you? Do you tend to play it extremely safe on the highway (defensive driver), or do you drive a little over the speed limit every once in a while?

If you said the latter, you could consider yourself a “risk taker.” Risk takers come in many different shapes and sizes. People who like to take financial risks can do so in many different ways, too.

Some prefer to make daring investments in the foreign exchange market, while others head to the casino to try and win some of their favorite games via gambling.

These two kinds of people have a lot in common. Both are trying to flip their current assets for more; they just do it in different ways. The Forex trader uses a decentralized market to trade currencies. Gamblers like to play blackjack, poker, slot machines, or any other game to try and win money.

So, what can Forex traders learn from professional gamblers?

For starters, a professional gambler knows the exact odds of what game he is playing. A Forex trader could buy at one point without knowing when they will sell. I would say that the gambler has the advantage here, even if the house always wins in the end.

The gambler can better map out their decision-making process. If you’re a Forex trader, the main takeaway here could be that it’s a good idea to have a plan and stick to it.

One of the downfalls of taking financial risks is that we make poor decisions based on impulses. You might have lost some money on an investment, but it’s important that you don’t try and get it all back at once.

As we learn in psychology, the constant chase of dopamine is called addiction. Gambling addictions are common, and some people could be addicted to Forex trading.

The best defense against addiction is to stop it before it happens. Mentally prepare yourself for the ups and downs of Forex trading, as professional gamblers do with their bankrolls.

Gamblers are also always on the hunt for value, which is something Forex traders can relate to. Your main goal is to buy something at one point, hoping the value increases and you sell to make a profit.

In gambling, there are lots of different ways to find value. A professional gambler knows there is an extra zero space in American roulette compared to the European version. The house edge in American roulette (5.26%) is nearly double that of European roulette (2.7%), making the latter the preferred option.

What’s the takeaway here? I’d say that knowing what you’re investing in is incredibly important. You could be missing out on more money if you’ve been playing American roulette when you should’ve been playing European roulette this whole time.

Maybe there’s a currency you usually stick to, but what if there’s another one out there that performs better? In that case, it’s a good idea to make a change.

Pro gamblers and Forex traders can also relate to each other when it comes to timing. A Forex trader knows they are planning to buy a currency at one rate and want to sell it once it has more value.

Timing is more important in the world of Forex trading than it is in gambling, but there are still some things Forex traders can learn from pro gamblers. For example, slot machines are more likely to pay out slots when more people are playing.

That means playing when the slots are busy rather than when most seats are empty makes more sense. Some currencies might dip at certain times throughout the day, which could be something a trader could take advantage of.

Gamblers can relate to Forex traders because they use a variety of payment options. For more guidance, you can visit www.gamblingsites.com/banking/.

Certain online or in-person casinos might charge fees for certain payment methods. Fees are a gambler's worst nightmare. It’s already hard enough to beat the house, and fees make it even harder to turn a profit.

Forex traders should also be aware of fees before they make a purchase or decide to sell. You should always make sure your fees are accounted for before you make an exchange.

In the end, professional gamblers and Forex traders have much in common. Both are financial risk-takers, even though they use different methods. The main goal for both is to make money so we can all learn from each other and maybe have better luck.