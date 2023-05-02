What do baseball and rodeo have in common? Richard “Goose” Gossage! Baseball legend to speak at ProRodeo Hall of Fame fundraiser

Here’s the pitch: "An Evening with Goose” will feature storytelling and the opportunity for Q&A with the Colorado Springs native and Baseball Hall of Famer (inducted in 2008). The dinner event (catered by You & I Caterers) with a live auction fundraiser will be on Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and its educational programming. Get your ticket(s) today!

Gossage, who received sports accolades on Wasson High School’s “Wall of Fame,” has an affinity for the Western lifestyle and is a longtime fan of the sport of rodeo. He has attended the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, satisfying his curiosity behind the chutes.

“I know a lot of the guys in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, and I have a huge respect for them and what they do for a living,” he said. “I’m glad my family and I didn’t have to depend on me riding bulls or team roping or bulldogging for us to live! The rodeo athletes are some of the most underrated in terms of athletics and toughness. They earn every penny they win, and they don’t have guaranteed money, they have to win to eat.”

“An Evening with Goose” will unite the two sports for a worthy cause and provide an experience like no other! A block of rooms has been reserved at the Embassy Suites for out-of-town guests' convenience.

“This new event will enable local residents who are fans of baseball, Goose and rodeo to come together and support our museum,” said Kent Sturman, director of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. “The fact is, there are several similarities between baseball and rodeo. Both are quintessentially American, with deep roots and a long history, involve competition, and divert audiences from everyday life.”

It is interesting to note the connection that baseball pitchers and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame have to the number one: pitchers are assigned No. 1 in the numbering system used to record defensive plays … and the Hall of Fame is the No. 1 (actually, the only!) center in the world dedicated to the Sport of Pro Rodeo.

22 Major League Baseball seasons, nine teams

Gossage’s baseball career spans more than two decades – from 1972-1994 – during which he pitched in 1,002 games and finished 681 of them, earning 310 saves. Lifetime stats include a 124-107 record, 3.01 ERA, 1,809 innings pitched and 1,502 strikeouts. Other stats include 670 runs, 1,497 hits and 732 walks. He also made nine All-Star appearances (his fastball registered 103 miles per hour during the 1978 game) and pitched in three World Series. His best years were with the New York Yankees (1978-1983) and San Diego Padres (1984-1987).

Hometown hero, homegrown historical site, good Vibes

Ticketholders to “An Evening with Goose” will be able to tour the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy, viewing collections of historic Western and rodeo memorabilia.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes, an independent baseball team of the Pioneer League, will also be in attendance. The Vibes play home games at UC Health Park.

The live auction will feature multiple experience packages, including tickets to the Hall of Fame's 2023 Induction Weekend activities: induction ceremony tickets, golf tournament entries, Cowboy Ball tickets, plus a meet-and-greet and photo ops with inductees!

Ticket information

Tickets are available for individuals ($175 per person), tables of eight ($1,400) and sponsors (at $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000, and $25,000 levels).

A community member involved in the community

Gossage is active in the Colorado Springs community, promoting and sponsoring youth sports. The Rick “Goose” Gossage Youth Sports Complex, dedicated in 1995, offers 40 acres of outdoor fun for skateboarding, BMX and Little League.