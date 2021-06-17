New data on home pests reveal exactly which insects and animal invaders Colorado residents are most concerned about. Find out what ranks as the worst pest in Colorado.
Colorado has a wide variety of pests due to its varied geology and weather patterns. Yet some things are true across the state. No one wants to discover a mouse in the kitchen, a spider in the bedroom, or a wasp nest on the porch.
Discovering these invaders can be a scream-worthy surprise, but pests can also be dangerous, carry disease, or damage your home. Find out what creepy crawlers rank as the worst pest in Colorado and learn what you can do about them.
Which pests are most common in Colorado?
Tracking the population of pests isn’t enough to fully understand Colorado’s pest problems. The worst pests are the ones that invade our living spaces and interrupt our lives.
When encountering an unexpected pest, most people turn to Google to find out what it is and what they can do about it. This means that search data from Google Trends can provide key insight into which pests are on people’s minds.
This new report on the worst pests in Colorado reveals which home invaders residents are most concerned about. According to the data, spiders are the worst home pest in Colorado, followed by stinging insects such as bees or wasps.
Pest problems in Colorado
In Colorado, more people were researching spiders than any other pest. This includes searches for spider bites and wolf spiders, the largest spider in Colorado. Wolf spiders are skittish around humans, but they’re so big and hairy that they can be mistaken for tarantulas. Their frightening appearance is likely prompting some quick Googling to find out what the creature is.
Stinging insects like bees and wasps were the second biggest concern in the state. This top ranking is likely influenced by the “buzz” about murder hornets in 2020. Murder hornets have not been detected in Colorado, and it’s not likely they’ll arrive in the state because they’re adapted to low-elevation woodlands. However, Colorado wasps known as horntails can be bigger than a quarter, which is terrifying even if they’re not murder hornets.
Bats are the third worst home pest in Colorado. The state has a large bat population, and a colony in the town of Orient has nearly 250,000 Mexican free-tail bats. While bats are helpful to the ecosystem, having them in your home or attic can have dangerous health consequences.
The fourth worst pest in Colorado is beetles, and residents are researching a wide variety of species, including Japanese beetles, elm leaf beetles, bombardier beetles, tiger beetles, and pine beetles.
What about termites in Colorado?
Most of the state of Colorado, except for the northwest corner, has a high risk of termites. Even though termites didn’t rank as one of the worst pests, there’s good reason to be concerned. Each year, termites cause between $1 billion and $7 billion in property damage. In fact, the termite population in Colorado is on the rise due in part to the misconception that there aren’t termites in our state.
Urban areas of Denver and Colorado Springs are especially at risk of termite damage, and a lack of awareness about the termite risk has increasingly led to homeowners turning their property into the perfect termite habitat.
Colorado State explains, “[Termite] infestations of buildings and presence in yards are now more common in many residential areas of the state. Much of this is due to increased moisture around buildings from poorly directed landscape irrigation and poor management of downspout drainage close to foundation walls.”
What Structural solutions can help you reduce pests?
Extermination and pest control are only the first steps to eliminating your pest problem. To help prevent them from coming back, you need to repair or seal the entryways for how pests are entering your home. Here are three ways your structure plays an important role in pest control.
1. Seal the gaps and cracks where pests can enter. Making it difficult for pests to enter your home is an important step in addressing pest problems. Look along the base of your home where burrowing pests have been using foundation cracks to get inside.
2. Make your property less inviting to pests. Many pests are water-loving and are attracted to wet soil, damp basements, or humid crawl spaces. Managing water on your property can help eliminate the environment that these pests seek. By adding basement waterproofing with interior drainage and sump pumps, your home becomes more enjoyable for you and less attractive to pests. If you have a crawl space, installing a thick and durable vapor barrier makes it more difficult for pests to get into your home.
3. Use materials designed for termite prevention. New home construction generally has termite prevention built into the structure, and homeowners making repairs can also get the same benefit. For example, our basement and crawl space insulation panels are treated to resist termites. This means you get the benefits of a warm, dry basement while also creating strong pest protection.
Find out what you can do to manage water problems and make your home less attractive to pests with a free inspection from Complete Basement Systems.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only