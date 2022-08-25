What are the Best Crack Repair Options for Your Driveway?

Unfortunately, a lot of homeowners in Colorado Springs, CO, have problems with cracks in their driveways. It is no wonder that cracks are so common since various things can cause them. Construction error, as well as drying shrinkage and thermal expansion, can easily lead to cracks in the concrete.
If you are struggling with the same problem, it’s important to have it fixed in time. First, repairing a couple of cracks is much more affordable than pouring a new driveway. Second, a cracked bulk of concrete in front of your home can be a real eyesore.
If you have been planning to sell your home sometime in the future, you should know that something like this could decrease your home’s market value. Even if everything around it is in shape, your driveway will make a bad first impression. Potential buyers who see something like this in front of the house will instantly think less of your home.
Fortunately, fixing this problem is not difficult at all. In this post, we will take a closer look at crack repair options and their pros and cons.
Investigating Cracks
If you have decided to fix the cracks in your driveway, the first thing you will need to do is determine whether you have active or dormant cracks. Active cracks are caused by soil settlement and are constantly moving and growing. However, dormant cracks are caused by drying shrinkage and they will remain the same until you fix them. If you have active cracks, you will need to repair them with flexible repair materials.
Crack Repair Options
Driveway Sealing
A lot of homeowners use a standard driveway sealant to fix the cracks because they can do it by themselves and it is the most affordable option. The upside of the driveway sealant is that it repels water and automotive fluids as well as salt, so it keeps the concrete well protected. Although it is a great preventative measure, driveway sealant is not the best option for repairing holes. It does not plug them, and it doesn’t address the cause of this damage.
Resurfacing
If you want to make your driveway look as good as new, resurfacing is a great option. It will patch the cracks and provide a new overlay surface. However, it will not fix the cracks. It will just temporarily hide them until they resurface once again. In the end, resurfacing will be a waste of time and money. This solution doesn’t work in the long run and it surely doesn’t address the cause of cracks.
Mudjacking
Active cracks appear due to shifts in the ground caused by moisture. When the soil moves, it creates gaps in the ground. When this happens underneath your driveway, the concrete will sink into the ground. Mudjacking is a process that involves filling the gaps in the soil underneath your driveway. Once the gaps are filled, your driveway will restore its original shape and look even and level once again.
Another reason why homeowners like mudjacking is the fact that it does not disrupt the landscape in any way. Your nearby shrubs and bushes will remain intact. Unfortunately, the material used to fill the gaps is not waterproof. The freeze/thaw cycles will eventually cause the material to break and the driveway will sink into the ground once again. This process also can be time-consuming and expensive.
Another problem with mudjacking is that after it becomes rock solid, this material also becomes incredibly heavy. This added weight can lead to additional settling. In addition, to insert the material, contractors will need to drill large holes that will become an eyesore, and what is even worse, may compromise the concrete’s structural integrity.
Epoxy Injection
Epoxy injection is used to fix cracks in concrete structures such as foundations, beams, columns, and more. Its purpose is to bond the cracks but is not a great option if you are dealing with active cracks. Another issue with epoxy injection is that it does not address the cause of the problem. Therefore, it is just a matter of time before the fixed cracks will reappear. Until it cures it can be impacted by water, and in that case, it develops milky lines.
PolyRenewal™ Solution
Our PolyRenewal™ concrete lifting and stabilization system presents a durable solution. It is a polyurethane-based material that can be used for both dormant and active cracks and will easily stand the test of time. Its advantage is that it cannot be affected by extremely high or low temperatures or UV rays. You can relax knowing that this solution won’t begin to bubble or crack in the sun. You only have to apply it once and your driveway will be free of cracks for a long time.
It is an easy, quick, and durable solution, and once it is applied you can use your driveway the same day. To apply this solution, our expert installers will drill very small holes into the affected concrete, then inject the PolyRenewal™ material underneath.
If you are tired of looking at your old, cracked driveway and you wish to repair those cracks, contact professionals at Complete Basement Systems and schedule a free inspection and quote. We will help you restore your driveway to its old glory.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only