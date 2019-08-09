Unbelievable Upgrades Across from New D20 Elementary School Walk to Pine Creek High
3497 Wind Waker Way has everything you need and more—move right into this former builder’s model and make it your own.
If you know anything about the North Fork at Briargate neighborhood in the northeast section of Colorado Springs, you know it’s ultra-desirable—D20 schools, access to all amenities, and majestic views of the mountains. This property—offered proudly by Marie Sweetland of Coldwell Banker Red Rock Realty at $575,000—has all that and more. A builder’s model, it’s got luxurious choices for flooring, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, stunning quartz countertops and a perfectly matched glass tile backsplash, with easy-care yet upscale tilework and hardwood oak flooring, as well.
If you are a fan of those HGN upgrade shows—picture the “after” home and this is it. Only two years old, it offers all the sparkling newness of a new build, but none of the headaches. Already fenced and expertly landscaped, with a backyard that offers an incomparable, blue-sky view of Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, you will love showing off your new home. This 3293 square foot home boasts a huge, painted three+ car garage, four bedrooms and four full baths.
You’d start at the front door—move into the spacious entrance hall with your formal dining room on the right and 11-foot ceilings above you with skylights pouring the daylight onto gleaming hardwood oak floors. Maybe you’ve decided your large breakfast area is more than sufficient for guests or day-to-day living, and you’ve repurposed the window-surrounded dining room as a lovely office. Usher your guests further back, and they’d be struck by the wall of windows opening to nature—and turn to see a perfectly appointed kitchen with all of the extras. Stainless steel Samsung appliances and butler’s pantry with handsome wood cabinetry and an airy kitchen table area—much bigger than the word, “nook”— surrounded by windows on all sides. You might light a fire in the glorious stone fireplace so its light might play on the quartz countertops and warm the superlative den area with a wet bar that often welcomes you in the evenings, your private little retreat—or, after dinner, a fun conversation area with the kids.
There’s a lovely guest bedroom on the main level—next to your master suite that boasts a huge, urban-chic tilework shower and a broad vanity for no-fuss mornings. A white barn door separates the master bedroom from the spacious bathroom, which includes a private water closet designed with its own door. Central air keeps you comfy in the summer for this main-level lifestyle ranch, but, wait—you have nearly an entire “other house” downstairs.
You might want to host a Broncos party there this fall with friends and family in the finished basement that feels not at all like a basement—thanks to its many light-filled windows and nine-foot ceilings. Off-season, you can unwind in front of the fireplace or play board games with the kids before bed. The junior suite bedrooms downstairs are quite capacious and include a wonderfully appointed bathroom and a large storage area, too.
Vantage Homes created this Berkeley model to inspire and delight—and it does. This home has all of the top-of-the-line upgrades, including composite shingle roof, and easy-care stone and stucco exteriors. Only two years old, words do not do this fine abode justice--you really do need to walk this beauty to believe it. Contact Marie Sweetland today to set up an appointment.