UCHealth Memorial Gala May 4 to benefit first-ever local osteopathic center and spine institute
The 17th annual UCHealth Memorial Gala will take place Friday, May 4, at The Broadmoor. Proceeds from this year’s gala will support the expansion of the UCHealth Grandview campus to include a state-of-the-art medical office building, and establish a home for the new UCHealth Center for Orthopedics and UCHealth Spine Institute.
Underscoring the need for a local osteopathic center and spine institute, Sports Medicine and Joint Reconstruction Surgeon Dr. James Duffey said, “If you look at Colorado Springs, just as a community, we’ve been voted the top place to live. Our growth is phenomenal here, and as a medical community the task is, we need to keep up with that.”
The new center promises to vastly improve the quality of and access to care for southern Colorado residents. From labs to surgery, to wellness and physical therapy, all services will be available on campus. “It brings all those services together in one location,” said Duffey.
Orthopedic Sports and Shoulder Surgeon Dr. Matthew Javernick added, “This is the only place like this in southern Colorado, where people are going to be able to obtain this type of care with cutting-edge technology, to include a MAKO robot for joint reconstruction, we have patient-specific instrumentation, and cutting-edge orthopedics is being performed here.”
The gala will be the primary fundraiser for this new center and institute. Besides enjoying the delicious cuisine and fabulous atmosphere of the Broadmoor, there will also be silent and live auctions with tons of great gifts and vacation packages to purchase. Buy your tickets today to celebrate this occasion with the people who care about making Colorado Springs a better place to live, work and get health care.
Neurosurgeon Dr. Todd Thompson also emphasized the importance of having a local center to improve the care patients receive. “Some of those patients have really significant injuries, and even though they’re stabilized in the hospital, they’re still not in a condition where they need to travel for long-term follow up. Their stay in the hospital is the first step in their rehabilitation, but they’ll require multiple visits after their surgery, they’ll require physical therapy and ongoing care. Those are all services we’d like to provide right here in Colorado Springs.”
In an effort to make this year’s event especially unique, the foundation has invited Daniel Dunn, a painter/entertainer who has been featured on the Jimmy Fallon show, and has entertained millions of people worldwide with his unique approach to painting beautiful canvases in an entertaining and interactive way, making everyone a part of the show. These unique, one-of-a-kind pieces will be available throughout the evening’s auction process. You may be able to own a uniquely crafted painting by Daniel Dunn, and even if you don’t win it, you can still enjoy the show.
Tickets for the gala are now available for purchase. Order them today and support the future of health care in southern Colorado. The future is here!