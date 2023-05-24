Two nights of fun for families and friends in downtown Colorado Springs

Mark your calendars for two nights out in downtown Colorado Springs: the second annual Movie Night at Weidner Field on Saturday, June 3, sponsored by Switchbacks Entertainment and 8z Real Estate; and June 11 for Dart Zone Blaster Bash Colorado, sponsored by The Homebound Team with Keller Williams at the same location!

This year’s screening on the stadium’s jumbotron will feature “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise and a cast that includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. Join your friends and neighbors with picnic-style field access and play games on the field and listen to music before the movie. Bring a blanket, but leave your folding chairs behind! Concessions will be available during the movie. The gates will open at 6 p.m., with the movie set to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children aged two to 11; children under two years are free. Tickets are available online.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” a 2022 American action drama, is the eagerly awaited sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun.” Without giving away too much, we can share that Tom Cruise reprises his role as naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the film, confronting his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates, including the son of his late best friend. “Top Gun: Maverick” received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Visual Effects and Writing (Adapted Screenplay), taking home an Oscar for Sound.

Dart Zone Blaster Bash Colorado and Dart Wars are joining forces with Switchbacks Entertainment to bring Colorado's first ever dart blaster battle, complete with outdoor obstacle course to rev up your engines and get your blood flowing! Pick a time slot between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., selecting a one-hour or two-hour timeframe during which you’d like to participate, and be sure to be onsite at 6 p.m., when the Zombie Attack takes over the entire stadium. Twenty actors from HellScream Haunted House will be featured! Have your own dart blaster? Feel free to bring it with you. Get your tickets online!

Switchbacks Entertainment offers brew fests, concerts, family events, festivals, movie nights and rental of the Switchbacks Stadium for private events.

Weidner Field is home to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, an American professional soccer team founded in 2014 that competes in second level U.S. Men’s Professional Soccer, the USL Championship. The stadium is located at 111 W. Cimarron St, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903.