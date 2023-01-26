Tips and tricks to improve basement air quality

Basements are known to be subject to the growth of fungi and the accumulation of contaminants. There are a few ways to ensure that the air quality of your basement remains safe throughout the year. Whether your basement is used for storage or as a playroom, all basements are commonly introduced to contaminants and fungi. That’s why we have created a list of some tips and tricks that will help you improve the air quality of your basement.

1. Proper ventilation

Many homes with basements in Colorado do not have proper ventilation that allows the recycling of air between the indoors and the outdoors. This results in the circulation of air that may have been exposed to substantial amounts of dust, dander, hair, mold, mildew and other substances. To improve ventilation in your basement, it is a good idea to install a mechanical ventilation system. This can bring outside air indoors, purifying it before it enters your home. It is important that outdoor air is properly purified (we will get to that later). Mechanical ventilation systems are great ways to ensure that the air quality in your basement remains satisfactory. Recycling indoor and outdoor air will help expel air that has been around contaminants and fungi within your home.

2. Keep windows closed

Many homeowners believe that opening windows and running fans is the best way to improve air quality indoors. What they do not realize is that outdoor air is just as subject to contaminants, allergens, bacteria and fungi as indoor air that has not been purified.

Purifying outdoor air is key to ensuring that contaminants and other substances are not present in the air that you are breathing. It is best to keep windows closed and rely on a sufficient mechanical ventilation system for purified air.

3. Air purifiers

Air purifiers themselves circulate the air in your basement through a series of filters and strip out contaminants that may be present in the air. Not all air purifiers are made equally. That is why it is important to invest in an air purifier that features elements such as a HEPA filter, Carbon filter and Ultraviolet light. These features help eliminate up to 99% of contaminants, including dust, dander, mold spores, allergens and more! Also, be sure to find an air filter that is the appropriate size for your basement.

4. Dehumidifiers

Dampness and humidity are major contributors to the build-up of mold and mildew on ceilings, joists, walls and floors. Mold and mildew result in foul smells, and these fungi also can cause major health problems, ranging from allergies all the way to asthma. Dehumidifiers will eliminate the musty smell that comes with fungi such as these. To prevent the growth of mold, invest in a dehumidifier and be sure to keep humidity levels below 50%. This will ensure that mold growth ceases.

5. Test for radon

Breathing in radon gases that result from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water is known to cause lung cancer. Sadly, more than 2,000 people die each year of lung cancer caused by inhaling radon. Ordering a professional radon test is the best way to detect radon. If your home is exposed to radon, you may need to install a mitigation system that expels radon from your home. Sometimes, radon and mold can enter your home through cracks or gaps in your basement floor or foundation. Luckily, there are specialists who can fix those cracks and gaps!

