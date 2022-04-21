The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Just the Ticket to Saving More Lives

Tickets for the 2022 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are on sale now! Each ticket costs $100, with only 11,000 available, to raise $1.1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Get yours before it's too late! If history repeats itself, tickets will sell out quickly; last year they sold out faster than ever.
The facility exists to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other pediatric catastrophic diseases. One hundred percent of ticket sale proceeds will go to St. Jude, helping ensure the research and treatment of life-threatening illness, and enable families with a sick child to concentrate on helping them get better without worrying about bills for treatment travel, housing or food.
This year's fundraiser continues the partnership between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Covington Homes. This year's beautiful home in Banning Lewis Ranch, with an estimated value of $595,000, will be given away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
In addition to the Grand Prize Dream Home, additional prizes include:
- Tickets on Sale Prize -- A $10,000 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of Dream Home Interiors (eligibility exclusively for today's -- Thursday, April 21, 2022 -- ticket purchasers).
- Early Bird Prize -- A Luxury Getaway to Aspen Snowmass, courtesy of NFM Lending (purchase tickets by Friday, May 13, 2022 to be eligible).
- Bonus Prize -- Hot Spot Pace Five-person Spa by Hot Spring Spas, courtesy of Hanson HotSpring Spas (purchase tickets by Friday, June 10, 2022 to be eligible).
You are invited to take a tour of the home, at 9798 Lone Oak Lane, Colorado Springs 80927 on weekend days from June 4-June 26, 2022. Home showings on Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. While on-site, be sure to register for a free chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row®!
House features include:
- Four bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Two-car garage
- Entry with vaulted ceilings
- Expanded gourmet kitchen with designer staggered cabinets, Bosch stainless steel gas appliances, spacious island and granite countertops.
- Great room with fireplace
- Finished basement with bed/bath/recreation room
Local sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway include Covington Homes, KKTV 11 News, Banning Lewis Ranch, Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA), Univision Colorado, The Gazette, Colorado Homes & Lifestyles, Y96.9, Dream Home Interiors, NFM Lending, Hanson HotSpring Spas, Furniture Row®, Budget Blinds, Central Bancorp, loanDepot, and Kirkpatrick Bank. National sponsors include Bosch, Brizo, Kichler, Shaw Floors and Trane.
Tickets are available by calling 800-379-5217 and online at https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/colorado-springs.html*.
*Be sure to view the Terms and Conditions (including eligibility, sponsor, tickets, the drawing, winners, taxes/prize restrictions, release and limitation of liability, and general conditions), as well as the informative FAQs presented on the web site.
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Giveaway conducted by Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Colorado State Council, licensee. State of Colorado Raffle License #2022-17030.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only