The Salvation Army: Lifting up those in need and helping spirits soar!

Vulnerable populations in Colorado Springs – those who feel helpless or hopeless, and those who are hurting – can count on The Salvation Army’s services to improve their lives. Programs and services for those facing a variety of challenges are available, including:

Casework services.

Community recreation and education programs.

Disaster services.

Emergency assistance.

Emergency shelter.

Food and nutrition programs.

Licensed after school program.

Men’s and women’s ministries.

Youth character-building programs.

Youth music and arts programs.

Senior citizen residences.

Summer day camp.

Veteran Sheltering and Housing.

Visitation services.

Worship services (all ages).

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign needs you!

Every day in a number of ways, The Salvation Army answers the call to meet human need and invites you to join the cause as a bell ringer. You can participate as an individual, as part of a group or virtually by asking your friends and family to donate to an online Red Kettle.

Every ring makes a difference – locally. Your generosity of time will help provide food, shelter, and restore hope for struggling men, women and children right here in our community.

Volunteer or become a group leader by visiting RegisterToRing.com.

Rising to the occasion at the 5th Annual Labor Day Lift Off

The Salvation Army continues its uplifting the community at the 5th Annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, a free family event at Memorial Park during the Labor Day weekend, as a sponsor of the Labor Day Lift Off Official Photo Contest. Spectators are invited to snap and submit their best photos over the three-day period, September 2-4. Check out the balloons lifting off in the morning at 7 a.m. or on weekend evenings, when balloons will take flight with evening glows captured at 7:30 p.m.

Share your photographs of the balloons as part of the Colorado Springs landscape until Sunday, September 10 at gazette.com/laborday.

The first prize winner will be “up, up and away” on a beautiful balloon ride for two. Second-place prize is a $100 Amazon gift card, and the third-place winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

Be the change you want to see

“What goes into the area’s red kettles stays right here in Colorado Springs,” said Captain Doug Hanson, The Salvation Army El Paso County Coordinator. “Everyone who supports the kettles helps The Salvation Army meet human needs without discrimination. Because everyone needs a helping hand some time.”

You can help change a life in a few short hours.

Learn more about The Salvation Army at HelpColoradoSprings.com.