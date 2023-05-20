The Property Group, Inc. is building its business!

Last week, The Property Group, Inc. announced its opening. This week, they are showcasing a few of the properties they currently have available … and sharing a bit about the building in which they have taken up residence.

The 3,500-square-foot office space, built in 1975, is just east of the new Olympic Museum and one block south of the courthouse. Its décor can best be described as “patriotic,” as American flags flank the entry. Additionally, several pieces of World War II memorabilia are onsite to serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who are members of the armed forces.

“Colorado Springs has a distinct military presence that I feel should be represented in our building,” said Justin Hermes. “Both of my grandfathers flew in World War II, and my uncles served in Korea and Vietnam. The Property Group, Inc. Is privileged to be able to display mementos such as photographs given to us by clients and serve the heroes in our community.”

Here are three current listings offered by The Property Group, Inc.:

80 Langley Place, 80906 - $815,000

A two-story entry welcomes you into this light, airy Broadmoor home. The eat-in kitchen offers a double oven, counter bar, large pantry, ample eating space and a walkout to the spacious deck. The adjacent family room with fireplace enhances the entertainment potential of the main level. A main-level master is very open, with vaulted ceilings and a walkout to the back deck; its updated bath offers a separate shower and tub. The upper bedrooms are spacious and next to a beautiful, updated full bath. The lower includes a large 5th bedroom with a nicely updated 3/4 bath and walkout to patio. This nicely appointed home backs to open space. Expansive views are a real bonus to this cul-de-sac location.

140 Odessa Place, 80906 - $835,000

This two-story home with amazing views of the mountains is located in award-winning School District 12. Upon entry you are greeted with warm hardwood floors, a nicely appointed office and a grand staircase. The lower level features a completely updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances; a living room with ample natural light, a gas burning fireplace with custom mantle; a formal dining room and sitting area. The upper level has four bedrooms, including the master with a five-piece bath and walk-in closet, an additional bathroom near the secondary bedrooms, and a conveniently located laundry room. The walkout basement offers a large rec room, extra storage/office space, and a guest bedroom with a 3/4 bath. Enjoy a three-car garage, large deck and expansive patio surrounded by trees and rock formations. Located just minutes from Fort Carson, nearby shopping and Cheyenne Mountain Elementary.

15095 East Coachman Drive, 80908 - $990,000

This one-of-a-kind treed property sits on 5 acres in the desirable Pine Cone Acres. The two-story home has an open floor plan with a living room that features a custom gas fireplace, plenty of natural light and a modern staircase. A gourmet kitchen offers new appliances, a breakfast bar, beautiful granite and tile backsplash! The sunlit bonus room off the kitchen can be used as an office. The walkout off the kitchen goes to a private backyard patio with a fire pit and hot tub. The main level also includes two bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. An upstairs master bedroom retreat has a sitting area, walkout to a private deck, his and hers closets, vaulted ceilings and a five-piece bath. The finished basement has a large family room with a Murphy bed and a walkout to the backyard, plus a 3/4 bathroom and a washer/dryer room. The property is zoned for horses and also has plenty of room for additional buildings.

Are you ready to see one of these listings? Email Justin@thepropertygroupcos.com or call 719-232-1063.