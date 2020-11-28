Cordera is known for inviting builders to create their most enchanting, exciting architectural choices for every family’s needs. You will see amazing amenities throughout from the most trusted builders in the Springs—now, presenting some of their latest and greatest options to end 2020 on an optimistic note in a beautiful place your family and friends are sure to cherish.
And remember, as the extra added bonus, these stunning homes are located in Cordera, which includes an 8,000 sq ft community center, pools, a new 16-acre “Wild Rumpus” park, several other themed parks with interlinking trails and a pedestrian underpass beneath Briargate Parkway. You’ll enjoy being close to shopping, restaurants, and the I-25 corridor and each day wake to enjoy living somewhere that neighbors care and kids can have the kind of childhood they deserve.
Don’t miss the latest from Campbell Homes: FREE gourmet appliance package worth over $9K
4386 Hanging Lake Circle Offered at $597,790
Perfect for large families, offering space for everyone, the Hemingway will be build-complete by December. Revel in the gourmet kitchen’s double oven, gas cooktop, large pantry and an island open to the living room and delightful for entertaining. A stone surround gas fireplace is the focal point in the great room and adjacent dining room where you can enjoy the roomy ceilings and fabulous feel of this spacious home.
Enter the upstairs master suite and marvel at the vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet with room for everything and the large shower with soaking tub. Three additional bedrooms are on this level along with a laundry room and a full bath. A finished basement offering tall ceilings, a finely appointed rec room, bedroom and yet another full bath. The covered rear patio and installed gas is ready for your barbeque summer. Three car garage attached through a mudroom with built-ins will allow you to get the groceries in in no time. Call 719-434-7251. Don’t forget to ask about using the preferred lender to land that amazing appliance package.
Your amazing home will be ready for Fall 2021
10426 Sky Pond Lane Offered at $538,713
Come see this one of a kind modern 2-story floor plan with a main-level bedroom and full bath from the exacting craftspeople at Creekside Homes. Three additional bedrooms on the second floor to include the master bedroom and a loft will allow you to share special family times and create an incredible lifestyle.
Enjoy the five-piece master bathroom with a luxury free standing tub. With a flexible, three-car tandem garage fabulous for the handyperson in your home to create a space for creating, lovely lot in an incredible neighborhood. Enjoy the 18′ ceilings in the great room and a FREE gas gourmet kitchen for every culinary journey you’d like to take.
This home will have tons of natural light and great space for entertaining and making sure the home remains where your family’s heart is, comfortable, spacious and unforgettable. The estimated completion date is Fall 2021 so act quickly before someone else snatches up this incredible deal.
An inspiring Craftsman style ranch with room to roam
10667 Derby Mesa Ct Offered at $776,300
The Dillon, this magnificent ranch plan from award-winning, Goetzmann Custom Homes, will make your jaw drop! From 10-12 foot ceilings on the main level, to the open layout, from the gourmet kitchen, and lower level wet bar, you’ll be impressed with the fixtures and features this home offers.
For example, the Great Room is centered around the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with alder box beam mantle and opens to the kitchen which is an entertainer’s dream -- island, double ovens, gas cooktop and walk-in pantry.
With 4 beds and 4 baths and a total of 3,788 total square feet on a 10,786 sq. foot lot, the property features a walk-out with views from a gourmet kitchen with a large island that includes a large walk-in pantry. Enjoy the main level master and an additional bedroom/bathroom suite as well a lower level rec room with fireplace. This home backs to open space as well, giving you room to ramble.
Presented by the KBlue team with RE/MAX Properties, Inc. Call Karen Bluemel at 719-650-7452 and Karen Schade at 719-460-4900 to set up a showing.
Can you imagine yourself in this stunner? Completed in January, ready for the family to love
4330 Hanging Lake Circle, Offered at $635,160
This Mustang ranch plan in Cordera sits on a beautiful garden level lot with an 18×14 deck. This 4,021 sq. ft. home offers a large open floor plan perfect for entertaining today’s family. The great room includes 11’ ceilings with a fireplace. Also on the main level, a spacious master bedroom leads into a stunning 5-piece master bathroom with every comfort you can imagine.
The main level also includes a study (flex room) and secondary bedroom with convenient access to the bath. The laundry is conveniently located off the owner’s entry. The great room and spacious gourmet kitchen with center island and nook feature upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, and a gas range with a vent hood.
The finished basement includes a rec room, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and tons of extra storage space. This house includes A/C prep and a wet bar pre-plumb in the basement. The prospective completion date of this home is 01/14/2021— leave 2020 behind, because you’re almost home! Call 719-282-6535 or visit vantagehomescolorado.com.