The countdown is on for the SCHEELS Grand Opening in Colorado Springs, and you could be the first inside the store. Before opening its second Colorado location to the public, the All Sports retailer is holding its largest contest to-date for prizes including multiple $1,000 shopping sprees and tickets to its Exclusive Early Access event.
A group of lucky winners from the Colorado Springs community will win a $1,000 SCHEELS gift card sponsored by SCHEELS Visa and the First National Bank of Omaha, and will get to see the store early before anyone else. The winners plus two guests will also be invited to the SCHEELS Exclusive Early Access Event on March 18th, the week before the store opens. Here, the SCHEELS team will unveil its major attractions including the 65-foot Ferris Wheel, 16,000 gallon saltwater aquarium, wildlife mountain and sports simulators. Registration for the contest just kicked off and is free to enter online. Register to win today.
The winners will be notified on March 7 when the contest ends, so sign up now. This exclusive group of winners will take the first spin on the only indoor Ferris Wheel in Colorado Springs. This 16-car attraction is a customer favorite at other SCHEELS locations and has been home to birthday parties, prom photos and even a few weddings! Once the store opens, space on the ride will be limited so now is the perfect time to win your spot.
The group of winners will also get to join an interactive fish feeding inside the 16,000 gallon saltwater aquarium. This aquarium is home to more than 600 fish that traveled from countries all over the world to make their home inside the Colorado Springs SCHEELS. Once the store opens, divers will conduct feedings each week for the public.
Winners and their guests will also get to test out sports simulators, snap pictures at photo opportunities around the store, see the massive wildlife mountain, and sample sweets from Ginna’s Cafe and Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory. Not to mention, get a sneak peek at the 220,000-square-foot retail adventure that awaits the rest of the Colorado Springs community. This one-of-a-kind experience will include 75 specialty shops to attract sports enthusiasts, outdoor explorers and shoppers seeking a wide variety of fashion, footwear and home goods. With more than one million different products, there’s no better spot to spend that $1,000 shopping spree.
Don’t miss out on your chance to win one of the prize packages. The contest is going on now through March 7th. Winners will receive a $1,000 SCHEELS gift card, courtesy of SCHEELS Visa and First National Bank of Omaha, three tickets to the Exclusive Early Access Event on March 18th, and a bag full of Colorado Springs SCHEELS swag. Fore more information on this contest and exciting store updates, follow Colorado Springs SCHEELS on Facebook and Instagram: @coloradospringsscheels.
Register today and be one of the first to experience the brand new Colorado Springs SCHEELS!