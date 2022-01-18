The Music of Shen Yun Connects to History of Healing

Great music and art can heal the body and mind. Sound crazy? It is a fact that has been known for thousands of years in both Eastern and Western civilizations and still exists as a field of serious medical treatment.
According to the American Music Therapy Association (which accredits degree programs at major U.S. universities), music therapy is a clinical and evidence-based use of music to achieve effects that include alleviation of pain and promotion of physical rehabilitation.
Long before this association existed, Eastern civilization had discovered a connection. You can even see the Chinese character for “medicine” — 藥 —comes from the character for “music” — 樂. The only difference is the addition of a pattern representing herbs at the top of “medicine.” This connection between music and healing was highly developed in traditional Chinese medicine. The five notes of the pentatonic scale correlate to the Chinese five elements — metal, wood, fire, water and earth — and to the five major organs of the human body — the heart, liver, lungs, kidneys and spleen. Listening to the right music could physically heal a person, according to traditional Chinese medicine.
In the West, the Bible tells of the young David playing his harp to make the Jewish King Solomon feel well when an evil spirit troubled him. The sound from trumpets is also credited with toppling city walls at Jericho — certainly those sound waves could topple a cancer cell or two.
Famous Japanese scientist Dr. Masaru Emoto, known for his research on how thoughts can affect water molecules, said, “I believe that music was created to bring our vibration back to its intrinsic state. It’s human nature to create music that readjusts the vibrations distorted by history. That’s why I’m so certain that music is a form of healing before it is an art.”
Watching Shen Yun May Heal
The connection between music, the arts and healing may explain why audience members watching Shen Yun have reported a healing effect from the performance.
Shen Yun features an elaborate combination of energetic dancing, orchestral music, splendid costumes and inspiring storytelling. It draws on a universal sense of beauty that allows Shen Yun to tour five continents with the same acts, appealing to audiences of all backgrounds, from small children in New York to adults in Italy to old couples in Taiwan.
In 2016, military veteran Dennis Langevin saw a performance in Waterbury, Connecticut. Afterwards he said, “I’m 100% disabled, so I spend a lot of time in pain. So, while I’m sitting in the seats, all of a sudden I have a realization — I wasn’t feeling any more pain!”
Langevin continued, “I’m a Marine, and we’re known for being tough guys, Marines. Well, it brought a tear to my eye here. How do you say thank you for someone who can do that for you?”
Like Langevin, Vincent Cavarra was very sick when he saw a Shen Yun performance. After seeing the performance, he became aware of the connection between music and healing and it led him on a journey of healing that he feels cured his cancer and bad health.
“No more cancer, no more bad heart,” Cavarra said.
He recounted the story at a Shen Yun performance years later where he had brought friends to also benefit from the healing effects.
“I brought two [friends] today,” said Cavarra, “I said, ‘Come, let me show you what I see.’ He has Parkinson’s disease; he’s learning now also. Now I’m trying to bring him out and let him see.”
According to Shen Yun’s official ticketing page, “Some people fly from other countries or drive hundreds of miles to see it. Others see the same performance five or six times. Why? Many say there are no words to describe it — you have to see it with your own eyes to find out.”
