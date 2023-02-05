The Girl Scout Cookie Program feeds entrepreneurial and life skills

For those craving cookies in Colorado, Girl Scout Cookies are available – today through March 12! Stock up on your favorite flavors while helping girls build skills in goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Developing these lifelong skills, along with leadership, business and financial literacy skills, position the girls for future success.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies – but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said Leanna Clark, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout Leadership Experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

The fact is, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world!

Order your Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-si-Dos or Lemon-Ups in-person from Girl Scouts across the state. Visit girlscoutsofcolorado.org/cookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find booths in your area.

New for 2023 is the Raspberry Rally, a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in a chocolaty coating. They are an online exclusive, only available for purchase online through Girl Scouts’ digital order card beginning February 27, and direct shipped to your home. This option adds to Girl Scouts’ toolkit, taking their business to the next level by providing them with e-commerce business experience!

Additionally, this year the Girl Scouts of the USA welcomed Planet Oat Milk as a national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program. (What goes better with a cookie than milk?)

The above-mentioned cookies are $5 per package. Girl Scout S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $6 per package.

All Girl Scout Cookie varieties contain zero grams of trans fat per serving. Thin Mints are vegan. Do-si-Dos and Trefoils have no hydrogenated oils. More information about Girl Scout Cookie ingredients can be found at littlebrownie.com.

Building better futures through the 4th “C”

The Girl Scouts’ mission includes three “Cs” – courage, confidence and character. The Girl Scout Cookie Program adds one more: Cookies! Through the program, girls gain hands-on experience running their own small business – from interacting with customers to creating budgets and taking orders – and earn money to power their Girl Scout adventures. It also gives them the opportunity to demonstrate their entrepreneurial mindset in real-time in a real-world setting.

One hundred percent of Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay in Colorado, within the local council and troops, helping to fund yearlong adventures, from exploring what interests them to discovering their passions and acting on issues they care about. This might mean using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, or starting an innovative nonprofit.

Giving back

The Girl Scout Cookie Program delivers cookies with a purpose! Philanthropy and community service are essential elements of the Girl Scout cookie experience. Customers can purchase cookies for donation that Girl Scouts across Colorado will share with blood banks, first responders, food banks, local nonprofit organizations, military and uniformed personnel and shelters through its Hometown Heroes and Gift of Caring programs. Additionally, Girl Scouts may use some of their troop funds to complete Take Action projects in the communities, in efforts to make the world a better place. The Hometown Heroes/Gift of Caring program 2023 goal for Colorado is 200,000 packages of cookies. Purchase may be eligible for a tax deduction.

Boundless benefits

Girls who participate in the Girl Scouts Cookie Program have fun, develop valuable skills and make long-lasting memories and friendships. Their communities stand to benefit as well from the improvement projects made possible through cookie sales revenue. (Sounds like a win-win situation for all involved!)

The Girl Scout Promise “I will do my best to be honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, and responsible for what I say and do, and to respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.”

Visit girlscoutsofcolorado.org to learn more about the Girl Scouts, an inclusive youth organization for girls in the U.S. and American girls living abroad, and its effect on girls and Colorado communities. If you are interested in joining, volunteering, reconnecting or donating, call 1-877-404-5708. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, too!