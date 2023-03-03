The Gamers’ Debate: To Swipe or Not to Swipe

No matter which game you’re playing or how devoted you are to grinding, every now and then there comes a time you simply wish to have something in-game without necessarily having to grind for it for hours on end. That’s precisely where most players find themselves wondering what to do. On one hand, why spend real money on a game when you can just grind for the thing you want? On the other hand, why spend hours grinding, when you can just swipe your credit card and buy the thing you want and enjoy it for the hours you’d otherwise spend on farming?

But which of these sides is generally preferred by gamers -- to swipe or grind?

The trick is in having options

No matter which category of gamers you fall into -- the swipers or the farmers -- you’ll agree that the real beauty lies in having the option to choose one over the other. For instance, in the game New World, you have the option to either buy New World coins or farm and collect them in-game. And the truth is no matter which of these options you choose, both are equally viable.

Decide what brings you more value

Now, in order to answer the question as accurately as possible, you’ll need to decide which action will bring you more value. To put things in perspective, think of it this way: see how much time you have to dedicate to playing the game. If your time is fairly limited, farming for in-game currency or that latest new epic item won’t probably bring you much joy. On top of that, consider how many hours you would spend working in real life to earn the sum you wish to spend on the game. So, if you would spend -- let’s say -- 2 hours working in real life, then it’s sometimes just more convenient to purchase the things with real money, instead of having to spend all your gaming time on endless farming.

Don’t listen to what others have to say

In the end, it is worth noting that the gamers who do enjoy grinding and farming may have some opinions about those who simply choose to spend money and get the same items. Some of them may find it to be unfair, and some are downright irritated by the fact that games allow such transactions to happen. But, what’s most important is that those players have the same options as you do, so there really isn't much merit in them getting angry over the choice you make. Therefore, if you happen to come across those players, simply ignore them and enjoy the game the way that suits you best.