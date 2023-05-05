Gambling laws in Colorado have been evolving for several years. Recent changes have allowed for expanded gambling options like casinos offering no deposit free spins and bonuses throughout the state to attract new gamers and retain the regular ones.

This article will offer an overview of the current state of gambling laws in Colorado, including recent changes and what is currently legal.

Understanding Colorado's gambling atmosphere

In November 2019, Colorado voters passed Proposition DD, which legalized sports betting in the state, this has to be one of Colorado’s most significant changes to gambling laws and allows for in-person and online sports betting, with licensed operators offering a wide range of sports and types of bets. The state has collected millions of dollars in tax revenue through sports betting since it was legalized.

Decoding the types of gambling

In addition to sports betting, several other types of gambling are legal in Colorado. These include:

Casino gambling: Limited-stakes casino gambling was legalized in Colorado in 1991, and over 30 casinos are operating in the state. These casinos offer a variety of table games and slot machines and are regulated by the Colorado Division of Gaming.

Lottery: The Colorado Lottery was created in 1983, and offers a variety of games, including scratch-off tickets, draw games and multi-state games like Powerball and Mega Millions.

Charitable gambling: Certain charitable organizations are allowed to hold raffles and bingo games in Colorado as long as they meet specific requirements and are licensed by the state.

Safeguarding through laws

While the above-listed forms of gambling are legal in Colorado, strict regulations are in place to ensure that they are theoretically conducted fairly and safely.

For instance, all gambling operators must be licensed and undergo regular inspections to comply with state regulations. There are also regulations to safeguard consumers from problem gambling and prevent underage gambling.

It's worth noting that some forms of gambling are still illegal in Colorado. For example, online poker and other online casino games are not currently legal, and there are no plans to change this shortly.

Additionally, certain types of social gambling, such as private poker games, are technically illegal under Colorado law.

Final thoughts

To summarize, gambling regulations in Colorado have experienced substantial modifications in recent years, with the regulation of sports betting being one of the most notable.

There are a variety of possibilities for people who want to bet in a legal and regulated setting, but consumers should, as usual, be cognizant of and avoid excessive risk-taking when gambling.