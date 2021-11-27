The Cordera Community: Bright and Beautiful All Year Long!

Cordera residents are treated to a Happy Holidays Tree-Lighting every year
The Tom Kelly grand lawn, a five-acre open space park outside the Cordera Community Center, will welcome the 2021 holiday season with a tree-lighting ceremony and assorted activities for children this Saturday, December 4, for residents of the Cordera community. The colorful celebration will light up the night, with big bulbs making everything illuminated.
The warm and wonderful event kicks off with a Letters to Santa Station, hot chocolate bar, Talk to Santa Station, Craft Station to make a Christmas tree ornament and countdown to the tree-lighting! Families will enjoy live Christmas music played by local musicians. The Cordera community has lit numerous trees around the park and entryway for years, brightening holiday spirits for residents and visitors!
Start the New Year in a New Home!
Hoping to buy a home in Cordera? We suggest you hurry, as the community is in its final phase of lots available. Cordera Filing 6 has Phases 1 and 2, complete with outstanding views and a Jack & The Beanstalk-themed park called Fe Fi Fo Fum, where teens and adults can play cornhole and tetherball, and enjoy ladder toss, disc (Frisbee) golf and human foosball, where you hold pipes and are able to move side-to-side and kick the ball. Younger children can climb on multiple vine sculptures, accessible via a playground ramp.
Plans include something for everyone! In addition to the recreational activities, there will be benches upon which to sit and relax and think, surrounded by the natural beauty of assorted trees, shrubs, vines and native grasses, as well as walking trails to trek, sculptures to admire, and a pet station for your convenience and the comfort of your four-legged friends. The anticipated date for completion is summer 2022.
Picture yourself riding your bike there, securing it in a conveniently located bike rack and taking advantage of the opportunity to use a stationary grill to prepare your lunch that can be eaten at a picnic table. If the sun gets too bright, you can take refuge in the scenic area’s shade structure!
All parks in the community have a storybook theme (others were inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” “Charlotte’s Web,” and “Where the Wild Things Are”), with most of the spaces geared towards children of elementary school age.
These on-site oases are part of the 625-acre master-planned community of more than 1,500 single-family homes in the heart of Briargate that is Cordera.
A Lively, Vital Residential Community
Cordera offers homebuyers innovative design, distinctive architecture and enhanced landscape treatments. Homebuilders that can help you make your dream home a reality include Campbell Homes, Creekstone Homes, Goetzmann Homes, Saddletree Homes, Toll Brothers, and Vantage Homes.
Your new home is only the beginning of your delight, however. Once a resident, you get to live the Cordera life – and lifestyle – that includes outstanding amenities (like the ones mentioned above, and more!) throughout the year.
Take advantage of a last chance offer to live in Cordera; you will not be disappointed!
Learn more about winter Model Home hours and connect with builders at https://cordera.com/contact-us/. You may also call 719-649-7801 or email lnigon@laplatallc.com or cquimby@laplatallc.com for more information.
To get to Cordera: From I-25, take the Briargate Parkway exit and head east.
