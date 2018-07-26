With up to 500 different seller booths, the Colorado Springs Flea Market is Southern Colorado's largest garage sale. All the great shopping, food vendors, live music and entertainment, and carnival rides for kids make it easy to spend an entire day there!
This video explains why it has been the place to buy, sell, bargain, and hunt for one-of-a-kind treasures in Colorado Springs for more than 30 years.
Located on East Platte, just west of Powers Boulevard (at 5225 E. Platte Ave.), the Colorado Springs Flea Market is open Saturdays and Sundays year-round, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 719-380-8599 or visit csfleamarket.com.