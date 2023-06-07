The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is open to explore!

You're invited to the St. Jude Dream Home Open House!

Weekend tours of the St. Jude Dream Home at 9664 Feathergrass Drive in Colorado Springs are available until June 25. Stop by Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. While you are there, be sure to find out how you can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree to Furniture Row!

The brand new home, built by Covington Homes in Banning Lewis Ranch, has approximately 2,600 square feet and features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The estimated value of the house is $685,000.

Get a ticket for the Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and you might be the lucky winner of the house! Each ticket costs $100 and 100% of ticket sales proceeds go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Get your tickets soon; quantities are limited! The winner will be announced on June 28. Visit www.dreamhome.org, phone 800-379-5217, or scan the QR code in the home!