Nestled beneath a magnificent canopy of Ponderosa Pines and commanding a pinnacle in the shadow of majestic Pikes Peak, welcome to a spectacular residence, influenced by the acclaimed Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie Style architecture, where homes are made to mimic their expansive landscape. Presenting an indoor lap pool, a full-size tennis court, wine cellar, home theater, and so much more, practicality is paired with earthy aesthetics – as if the outdoors was invited in. Enjoy a flawless array of finishes throughout, including Burmese teak, premium fir, oak, flagstone, and granite. This secluded home, set on 10.08 acres and surrounded by landscaped grounds, is one you’ll be proud to pass on from generation to generation – where unforgettable memories are made and traditions are etched in time.
A winding driveway meanders its way through the towering trees and lush flowers before circling in front of the residence. Stepping through the solid Burmese teak double doors, an immediate nod to this distinctive era of organic architecture awaits - 21-foot ceilings accented by premium fir timber and flanked by clerestory windows, along with authentic stacked stone walls and flagstone floors. Soon, the formal living room beckons, as the flames of the fireplace tempt you to linger by the large windows, drink in hand from the wet bar, as you immerse yourself in glorious Pikes Peak vistas.
The great room also captures your imagination, with its picturesque Pikes Peak views. Accented by a granite bar with wine cooler and a gas-burning, stone-and-steel surround fireplace, this space naturally flows onto the redwood deck overlooking Pikes Peak and is covered by an electric, retractable awning. The adjacent kitchen is the hearty hub of the home - the ultimate place to prepare for entertaining. The rich fusion of timber and granite is matched only by the most elite appliances. Move smoothly from the main prep area to the two walk-in pantries and butler’s pantry with wet bar. There’s no shortage of dining options either: Select from the large center island with a breakfast bar, a kitchen eat-in area, or the formal dining room.
Delightfully decadent bedrooms also await, including a sprawling master suite overlooking dramatic views and the lush back lawn, showcased by a stately fireplace. Experience luxury at every level in the superb 5-piece ensuite bookended by heated oak hardwood floors, dual marble vanities, a walk-in shower with rainfall showerhead and body jets, and a tranquil soaking tub surrounded by rustic vistas. There are also well-appointed bedrooms and a private guest suite to ensure there is ample space for everyone to slumber in style. Keep work and play separate with both a studio and an executive office featuring Burmese teak built-in bookshelves and a fireplace, while an automated secret door leads to a hidden room and full bathroom.
If that’s not enough leisure, a spiral staircase descends to the lower-level wing with a wine cellar and home theater. Stacked stone walls border the temperature- and humidity-controlled cellar, along with a wet bar and cozy sitting area to indulge in your favorite spirit. Most enticing of all, though, is the indoor lap pool. Fitted with a wet bar, gather together here to enjoy the endless mountain views through the surrounding windows, or sit back and watch the young – and young at heart – frolic in this marvelous space. Next, challenge each other to a match on the full-size tennis court. Outdoor entertaining is harmonized by an expansive landscaped backyard with flickering fire pit and a serene, scenic overlook.
Even the heated, four-car garage is finished to the highest standard. Epoxy floors are complemented by a workshop, central vacuum, hot water and car wash facilities. Set beneath the mountainous shadows, this magnificent property ensures you feel at one with nature and embraced by its warmth. Offered at $2,495,000, exclusively listed by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information, to watch the property video, or see more pictures, visit www.12735BridleBitRoad.com.