SynoGut is a dietary supplement that supports gut health with the help of natural ingredients. According to the official website of this product, its ingredients target several digestive issues and contribute to improving overall health. This formula consists of probiotics and fibers that work together to relieve any discomfort or pain in the stomach. Also, it comes with a detoxifying agent that eliminates the toxin build-up in the body.
Most of the time, digestive issues such as bloating and constipation hint towards an underlying health condition. Many people experience these problems but choose to ignore them while the underlying problem persists for a long time. Eventually, it turns into a medical emergency and often costs hundreds and thousands of dollars. Therefore, it is essential to address the problem before it takes a hit on your health and the bank account.
Unlike other supplements that only provide temporary relief, SynoGut works on the root cause of the problem. This dietary health booster prevents further damage to the gut and lowers the risk of any complications. If you are on the hunt for a natural digestive supplement, this product might interest you. However, it is essential to find out the complete details about it before investing your money.
Continue reading this comprehensive SynoGut review to find out about its working, ingredients, and any potential side effects.
SynoGut Review- What is This Digestive Health Support Supplement?
The makers of SynoGut mainly target this supplement toward those in their middle age. As age progresses, many people experience digestive health issues that affect their day-to-day life. As the metabolism of the body begins to slow down, nutrient absorption also decreases in the gut. Consequently, the energy levels start decreasing, and the person experiences other health issues as well.
This dietary supplement helps stimulate the metabolism of the body to improve nutrient absorption. As a result, the symptoms of poor gut health such as pain, bloating, nausea, and constipation begin to alleviate over time. Apart from improving health, this supplement also increases energy levels and contributes to an active lifestyle.
The company behind this supplement discloses all of the ingredients used in the formulation of SynoGut. According to the official website, the makers source these botanical ingredients from the local growers to ensure maximum health benefits. The local farmers grow these plants without any harmful chemicals and pesticides. Also, they wait for the plant to mature naturally instead of supplementing it with hormones or toxic substances.
SynoGut digestive supplement comes in the form of pills that you can take every day for better gut health. The company recommends taking two capsules daily with a glass of water. Even though it is a natural and safe formula, overdosing on this supplement may lead to adverse effects on health.
How SynoGut Improves Gut Health?
SynoGut health supplement mainly consists of natural laxatives, fibers, and probiotics. Apart from these ingredients, it also comes with essential vitamins and minerals to fulfill the nutritional deficiencies of the body. As a result, it not only alleviates digestive issues but also supports the ability of the body to fight them off in the future.
Detoxifying agent
Several toxins accumulate in the body over time and cause adverse health effects. The primary sources of these toxins include processed foods, preservatives, and the metabolic waste of the body. SynoGut consists of bentonite clay that combines with these toxins and removes them from the body. This detoxifying ingredient also helps decrease the inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. Consequently, the bowel movements improve, which also helps cleanse the gut.
Probiotics
This formula also consists of natural probiotics that maintain the healthy microflora of the digestive system. These probiotics also contribute to the quick absorption of nutrients and help relieve distress. The regular intake of this supplement helps improve digestion and prevent digestive problems such as constipation and bloating.
Fibers
Fibers help in regular bowel movements and keep the gut healthy. SynoGut consists of natural fibers that elevate the natural environment of your gastrointestinal tract. Also, they help improve cardiovascular health.
Laxatives
Instead of using strong chemicals, the makers of SynoGut added plant-based laxatives to this formula. These natural laxatives help relieve constipation and detoxify the gut.
What Are SynoGut Ingredients?
The makers of SynoGut are transparent regarding the ingredients used in this supplement. You can find the complete list of ingredients on the product label. The company ensures that all of its ingredients are taken from local sources, grown without excessive and unnecessary chemical exposure. They are manufactured in a US-based facility under GMP and other standard quality certifications.
SynoGut supplement consists of the following ingredients that work together to improve digestive health.
Bentonite Clay
Bentonite clay is the core ingredient of SynoGut because of its health benefits. It acts as a detoxifying agent and removes harmful toxins from the body. Apart from eliminating harmful substances, this ingredient also fulfills the mineral deficiency of the body. It consists of magnesium, calcium, sodium, iron, potassium, silicon, and amino acids.
Psyllium Husk
Psyllium husk is a source of fiber that keeps the gut healthy. It quickly absorbs water and helps eliminate metabolic waste and toxins out of the body.
Lactobacillus Acidophilus
This probiotic strain also helps improve digestive health and maintains a balanced environment. Lactobacillus Acidophilus is present naturally in the gastrointestinal tract and makes essential vitamins required by the body. It also helps prevent the invasion of harmful bacteria into the gut.
Oat Bran
Oat bran is another high fiber ingredient that assists the body push waste out of it.
Apple Pectin
Pectin is a natural fiber that does not break down in the body. Since the body cannot digest this fiber, it combines with the waste and eliminates it from the body.
Prune
SynoGut consists of prune extract that acts as a natural laxative. This plant extract helps eliminate waste and regulate bowel movements.
Black Walnut Hull
Black Walnut Hull is another fiber source that absorbs water. It also helps in the elimination of toxic waste from the body.
Flaxseed
Flaxseed has several health benefits, and it also acts as a fiber source. It is the main component of many digestive supplements, and many people use this ingredient in their everyday routine. Flaxseed also helps maintain regular bowel movements and quick absorption of water.
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is an anti-inflammatory agent that soothes the inner walls of the gut. It has a thick texture that covers the walls of the digestive tract and helps calm it to improve digestion.
Other ingredients
The rest of the ingredients include gelatin used to make capsules and binders to hold the pills together.
All the ingredients inside this formula are obtained from premium sources. They are least likely to cause a side effect or allergic reaction to the body unless they are overconsumed. The company expects every user to take full responsibility for the dosage and stick to the standard dosage guidelines. If followed as per advice, SynoGut is a hassle-free experience for all users.
People who are sensitive to certain food ingredients or fear having allergies should talk to a doctor and discuss SynoGut ingredients in detail. If there is an allergen suspected, do not use this supplement and use any alternative.
There are no additives, harmful chemicals, and unnecessary fillers inside this formula. The company is 100% transparent about its ingredients and does not hide anything from the user. Therefore, there are no risks attached to this supplement whatsoever.
Best About SynoGut Digestive Pills
The official website states the following benefits of using this dietary health booster.
- Improvement indigestion
- Deep cleansing and removal of toxins
- Healthy bowel movements
- Fast metabolic rate
- Healthy and natural weight loss
- Improved cognitive functions
- Changes in mood and stress relief
- Energy levels and stamina building
- Improved hormonal health
- Sleeping regularity
- Immunity boost
The standard dosage is only two capsules taken with water. Many times, people find two capsules too much for a start; all such people can take one capsule instead of two for a few weeks. After a few weeks, they can increase the supplement intake from one to two and enjoy the complete benefits of these supplements.
The results are not immediate, and one has to wait for at least one or two months to enjoy them. Do not lose hope if you do not see changes within the first few days. It takes some time to see the results, and losing hope or skipping its usage is not the way to make it better. Regularly take SynoGut pills along with basic dietary and lifestyle changes to experience faster results.
Who Has Created SynoGut?
SynoGut is created by Samuel Bart, a person from Tennessee. The official website states no information about him, especially about his profession, qualification, or experience. It shares a personal story on how this person was a victim of digestive issues, and nothing seemed to work for him. After trying so many medicines, switching doctors, and talking to people, he finally considered medicinal plants for healing. Eventually, he started feeling better and thought of creating a plant-based supplement with healing benefits for people who are suffering like him. He then proceeded to the commercialization of this product, and that is how SynoGut was created.
SynoGut is now available online for direct purchase through the official website. It is not available at local stores, and using any of its ingredients in raw form is not the substitute for using the supplement. Finding all the ingredients and combining them into one formula is hard, which is why using the premade pills seems a convenient option.
Reasons To Trust SynoGut Digestive Booster
The supplement industry is so vast, and there are hundreds of products available, each with remarkable health benefits. However, all of them don't need to be efficient, and many times, people come across frauds that rip off their money and provide no effect at all.
If you consider a digestive health booster, here are a few reasons that make SynoGut better than other available options.
100% plant-based formula with no toxins or fillers
Ingredients obtained locally instead of unidentified exotic sources
Scientifically proven ingredients with independent studies
Formula tested by third-party testing
Risk-free and safe supplement
No allergen or chemical inside
Suitable for everyone, even for vegans and vegetarians
Considering these reasons, SynoGut appears to be a product that can be trusted. Many other products come with little to no background information that raises concerns regarding their effectiveness and safety. Health experts recommend choosing products that are manufactured by a reliable company and share necessary details such as ingredients list with everyone.
Price of SynoGut and Refund Policy
SynoGut is available on the official website of this supplement, synogut.com. The company behind this supplement takes orders directly through the official website. Hence, you cannot find this product on any online marketplace or a physical store.
This supplement is available at an affordable price considering its plethora of benefits and high-quality ingredients. Despite the low price, the company offers discounts on bundle offers to keep the cost accessible for most customers. The pricing of these packages is as follows.
Basic Package
This package includes one bottle of SynoGut for $69 with free US shipping.
Popular Package
This package includes three bottles of SynoGut for $59 per bottle with free US shipping.
Best Value Package
This package includes six bottles of SynoGut for $49 per bottle with free US shipping.
Every bottle of SynoGut consists of 60 capsules that last for one month. According to the makers of this supplement, the customers should use this supplement for at least 2-3 months to experience its complete benefits. Hence, you can avail of the bundle offer and save your money instead of buying a bottle separately each month.
SynoGut Refund Policy
Now, you may wonder if your money will go to waste if this product does not work out for you. Fortunately, the company offers a 60-day money-back guarantee so that you can try it without risking your hard-earned money. In this way, you can use the supplement for about two months and make up your mind about the product. If you do not feel satisfied with the results, you can contact the customer support team and request your refund.
Talk to the customer support line through the following means.
Email: contact@synogut.com
Email Form: https://synogut.com/help/contact-us.php
Here is the address to send the used or unused bottled back to get a refund.
Mailing Address: 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112, USA
Only those orders made through the official website are accepted for refund. If you have bought SynoGut from other sources, the refund policy is not valid for you. Do not forget to return the bottles to the company if you wish to get a refund. All refund requests without sending the bottle pack will not be considered seriously. Also, you have to pay for the return parcel as the company will not refund you the delivery or return delivery charges.
SynoGut Side Effects
SynoGut consists of a natural formula free of any synthetic chemicals, hormones, or fillers. Since it does not consist of artificial ingredients, it does not pose any health risks and is safe for both men and women.
Even though the SynoGut website states that this product is safe for everyone, people under 18 years of age should not use this supplement. The same goes for nursing and pregnant women who should avoid any supplement without the advice of their doctor. People with chronic health conditions or those under medication should not use this product.
All other people who are concerned about supplement safety should not use a new product, even if it is a dietary supplement, without discussing it with their doctor. If you are already taking medicine, for any reason, do not start taking any supplement or plant extract with it. Avoid combining supplements with other supplements, caffeine, alcohol, and other stimulatory food or drinks.
SynoGut Reviews- Final Thoughts
SynoGut digestive supplement is rich in natural fibers, laxatives, and probiotics, and other health-supporting ingredients. This formula helps relieve digestive issues, including distress, bloating, constipation, and nausea. Apart from providing relief from these problems, this supplement also improves the immune response and elevates energy levels.
Overall, SynoGut is a safe supplement for anyone who wants to deal with the symptoms of poor digestive health. In case this product does not work for you, the company will refund your money without asking any questions. Hence, it is a risk-free investment for your health and well-being.
For further information, visit the official website, synogut.com.
Frequently Asked Questions On SynoGut Digestive Health Formula
If you have never tried any supplement or digestive health booster before, you may have questions regarding its usage, safety, and benefits. It is natural to have concerns, and knowing the answer is your right. Here are some quick questions and answers on SynoGut pills. If this review has missed some questions, try finding them here.
Is SynoGut a legit product?
The company has provided all the details about this supplement, from its ingredients to benefits and pricing. There is nothing about this that looks suspicious, and there are good chances that it will help to alleviate the digestive issues of the user. With all this, it seems like a legit product with no chance of fraud.
How long does it take to see the results?
The results of the SynoGut supplement may vary in all users. It is possible to see noticeable results within a few weeks in the form of dietary improvements. But if the damage has already started, it may take more time to act. All users should use it between three to six months to see a complete metabolic transformation.
What are SynoGut side effects?
SynoGut is least expected to trigger an unwanted effect because it has no chemical or fake ingredient inside its formula. But some people can have sensitivity from any of its ingredients. Even in this case, the side effects triggered by this supplement are mild and do not require any medical attention. Some of these effects include abdominal pain, cramps, discomfort, and nausea.
Can you take more SynoGut pills for faster results?
SynoGut comes with complete dosage guidelines that share its daily dosage to be two capsules only. Taking more pills is not a good idea as it can increase the ingredients way above the safety levels. Overconsumption does not bring faster results, and it can get side effects, depending upon how many pills you are consuming.
How to talk to the customer representative from SynoGut company?
The company has an active customer care line, and you can talk to a representative if you have questions or need information regarding anything. Use the online form to contact the company or write them an email along with your contact details. A representative from the company will assist you within 24 to 48 hours.
What is the delivery time for SynoGut orders?
All SynoGut orders are delivered within a week, while most customers receive orders between three to five days. This is true for domestic orders only. The company orders doorstep delivery on all orders made through the official website.
How to make SynoGut results better?
Overdosing SynoGut pills is not a safe way to maximize its results. Alternatively, you can start using it with a healthy diet, lowering stress levels, regulating sleep, and adding physical activity in routine. The results are better and faster when you combine the supplement with these basic changes.
