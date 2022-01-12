Crypto is a highly volatile market that you should tread with caution. Here's how to avoid losses when investing in Bitcoin.
Cryptocurrencies' high volatility is the main characteristic that could expose investors to significant losses when the markets take a downturn. Others also cite cyber threats as a key challenge that could threaten the profitability of crypto investments. Nevertheless, various strategies exist for investors and traders to mitigate risks and avoid losses. Here are the most effective ways to minimize losses when investing in Bitcoin:
Create an Investment Plan
Many investors often fail because of the lack of a proper plan to direct their investment activities. Like any other investment, success always requires preparation that you can only achieve with a plan. An adequate investment plan should outline the amount of money you are willing to invest, where you will invest the funds and the duration of the investment. It should also highlight the steps to pursue to mitigate losses whenever they occur. The plan will guide you to all your investment operations, preventing you from making emotional decisions.
Diversify Your Investments
As people have said before, avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. Diversifying your Bitcoin investments enables you to limit and sometimes even recover losses quickly if some assets in your portfolio perform poorly. You can spread your Bitcoin investments across multiple industries, countries, or regions. This will significantly minimize the losses if Bitcoin performs poorly in a particular sector, area or geographical location.
Set a Loss Limit
The crypto market remains open 24/7, 365 days a year, with constant up and down asset price movements. Bitcoin is a historically volatile asset, with sudden, sharp and enormous price swings that could wipe out your entire portfolio instantly. Setting a pre-determined loss limit will enable you to exit positions quickly before they turn sour, avoiding losses.
Think Long-Term
Bitcoin has consistently displayed an upward trend despite the short-lived declines. History shows Bitcoin prices are likely to rebound due to economic drivers like limited supply and growing demand. Experts are confident Bitcoin's declining supply will make its price skyrocket over time. To a long-term investor, adverse Bitcoin price movements are temporary disruptions that might soon phase out.
Bitcoin's expected value growth would enable long-term investors to avoid losses and generate substantial profits. You can either hold your Bitcoin investments in a cold wallet offline or on bitvestment in the long term. However, offline storage would be the safest option. In countries like the U.S, holding crypto over more prolonged periods could also impact lower taxation.
Dollar-Cost Averaging
Dollar-cost averaging is a fixed trading strategy that could also enable you to avoid losses when investing in Bitcoin. It is a straightforward process whereby you buy or sell small amounts of Bitcoin over regular intervals. While the strategy could still expose you to losses, it significantly minimizes the risks by helping you to avoid trading with your emotions.
Learn to Identify Opportunities
The crypto market offers numerous opportunities for those who know where to look and dare to dig deeper. Even in instances where most people see problems, keen investors always try to find windows of opportunity to maximize their investments. Various strategies exist that you can leverage to avoid losses, including buying the dip, technical analysis and short selling. These strategies can help you to turn drops into profits quickly. Even in an inevitable downtrend, you can still find small peaks and valleys to minimize the risks.
Overall, every investment, including Bitcoin, carry a certain amount of risk and success, that mainly depends on how well you manage them. The above strategies will help you effectively reduce the potential losses in Bitcoin investments.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only