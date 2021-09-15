[SPONSORED CONTENT] The Sleek Modern Design of the La-Z-Boy Parade of Homes Feels Warm and Inviting

Functionality, simplicity and craftsmanship are on display at JS Homes’ house #8 (of 19) in the 67th Colorado Springs Parade of Homes, showcasing La-Z-Boy designs.
The Shavano model residence features clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic, punctuated with rich textures, intentional use of color, and a cool, easy flow. The Norwegian term hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) – meaning warmth, safety and comfort – is in full effect!
Nobody would be surprised if this Scandinavian designed home inspires you to take advantage of the full design services offered by La-Z-Boy’s in-home design program. Let a La-Z-Boy professional assist you with space planning, furnishings, fabric selections, art and accessories, with the goal of helping you Live Life Comfortably®…for every room of your house.
Participating Parade of Homes are open from Wednesday to Sunday from September 10-26, 2021.
