In youth, testosterone levels are at a peak which starts declining over the years. According to a study, the hormone level drops 1.6% on average every year in males. A testosterone deficiency shows up as various signs and symptoms during life. One of the major signs is a change in sex life or a decline in sexual strength. Apart from low libido and fewer erections, low testosterone levels contribute to poor sperm production and even infertility. It also declines the physical health and strength of males with age. Besides, it can cause weight gain, obesity, poor mental health, and decreased cognition, among various other symptoms.
TestoPrime revitalizes the body with youthful energy and provides new testosterone to maintain healthy levels. The results may become apparent after a few weeks of consistent use. Every male above the age of 18 years can take the TestoPrime supplement. However, it is most suitable for those in middle age who live under the burden of work stress, poor diet, less physical activity, and other factors that warn about the symptoms of low testosterone in the 40s and 50s. Apart from testosterone supplements, a healthy diet and regular physical activity can save the body from the detrimental effects of time and stress.
How to use TestoPrime
It is essential to do your research before taking any supplement. The official TestoPrime website states that the supplement gives the most benefits when taken in the morning. Take the capsule on an empty stomach and do breakfast after 30 to 45 minutes of using the supplement.
Every TestoPrime bottle has 120 capsules and the daily dose is four capsules. The company formulated this blend keeping the everyday needs of an adult man in mind. Take the four capsules with a glass of water and let the dose settle for some time. Avoid eating anything immediately after taking the pills, which may lead to nausea and distress in the stomach.
What are the benefits of TestoPrime for the body?
Everything takes consistency to show results in life. The same is the case with the TestoPrime supplements. With time, these benefits of TestoPrime may become apparent in the body:
Up to 44% Higher Testosterone Production
The company states that the supplements contribute to a flow of new testosterone in the body. Within a few weeks or a couple of months, you may compare testosterone levels before and after taking the supplement.
Up to 71.6% Decline in Stress Levels
With this supplement, the stress-causing hormone cortisol suppresses and relieves the body of unwanted fat. It contributes to weight loss, prevents anxiety and mood disorders.
Up to 16% Reduction in Body Fat
The natural TestoPrime ingredients work together to lower body fat by optimizing metabolism. With an active metabolism, the body loses weight to reach the ideal and healthy weight.
138.7% Increase in Muscle Strength
This formula helps revitalize the muscles with improved blood flow. It also helps lose weight and gain lean mass for a toned shape. Also, this formula sculpts the body as it burns fat deposited in different parts of the body.
92.2% Increase in strength and stamina
The components of the TestoPrime supplement increase consumption of oxygen. This helps increase nitric oxide production, which leads to high energy levels, improved stamina, and sexual strength.
12% More Conversion of Fat to Energy
The TestoPrime formula helps gain immense sexual strength by increasing the conversion of body fats to energy. Besides, it increases the metabolic rate, which leads to a rapid fat burn and weight loss.
What are the TestoPrime ingredients?
Obtained from high-quality sources, TestoPrime ingredients complement each other to provide various benefits. Read the brief information about the natural ingredients to know more about this product:
D-Aspartic Acid
This ingredient is an amino acid that exists naturally in the body. It contributes to the production of Luteinizing Hormone (LH), responsible for maintaining optimum testosterone levels. It also contributes to an increase in strength, muscle gain, and increased endurance.
Panax Ginseng
Known as a popular ingredient in Chinese ingredient, it is an essential component of TestoPrime pills. It consists of antioxidants that help increase energy levels and fight toxins in the body. Panax Ginseng also improves the male sex drive and lowers anxiety and stress.
Ashwagandha extract
Used for centuries, this extract has numerous benefits in herbal medicines. This ingredient helps increase testosterone production, improve the cognitive rate and metabolic activity.
Fenugreek
This ingredient has a history of treating several sexual disorders, including sexual dysfunction, low libido, and less stamina. Study shows that it also contributes towards physical and sexual health and helps prevent a decline in testosterone with age.
Green tea catechins
The antioxidants found in this ingredient helps in weight loss and remove toxins from the body. It also improves metabolism, which contributes to the natural fat-burning process.
Pomegranate Extract
Ellagic acid found in pomegranate helps improve the circulation of blood. This helps in the availability of different nutrients and oxygen to all cells of the body. Besides, it contributes to sexual strength, improved erections, and prevents stress disorders.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D plays an important role in the health and density of bones. With the right amount of Vitamin D, the bones maintain their density, and the immune system improves. It also helps to regulate the mood and metabolism of the body. Since TestoPrime has an adequate amount of Vitamin D, you do not need to take additional supplements for this vitamin.
Zinc
This essential mineral performs various functions in the body, including maintaining energy levels. It also prevents the conversion of testosterone into estradiol. Estradiol is a female hormone, and increased production can lead to deficiency in testosterone and decline in sexual strength.
Vitamin B6
Numerous studies show that vitamin B6 contributes to the production and maintaining testosterone levels in the body. It also contributes to higher energy levels and lower stress levels.
Vitamin B5
A form of vitamin B5, Calcium pantothenate, is present in the TestoPrime formula. It promotes the conversion of fat into energy which helps in a decrease in fat accumulation.
Garlic Extract
Known as a multipurpose ingredient, garlic helps relieve inflammation, improve hormonal health and decrease stress. It also contributes to weight loss by burning fat in the body.
Piperine and Black Pepper Extract
These ingredients make the components of TestoPrime available to the body for absorption. This makes it easier for the body cells to uptake them and get adequate usage and benefits.
All of the ingredients used in this supplement come from natural sources without any artificial additives. This helps avoid any negative effects on the body and healthily boost testosterone levels.
Where to buy TestoPrime at a discount
TestoPrime testosterone booster is available to purchase on the official website, testoprime.com. The company offers discounted rates for different packages as follows:
· One TestoPrime Bottle for $59.99 (original price: $75.99)
· Two TestoPrime Bottles for $119.99 (original price: $227.07) with one free bottle.
· Three TestoPrime Bottles for $179.99 (original price: $455.94) with three free bottles
Every order comes with informative free E-books that provide knowledge about the benefits of this supplement. They also guide about increasing the benefits from the product with exercise, healthy foods, and energy drinks.
The customer support team of TestoPrime is available for assistance regarding any queries. You can call the customer care service at +1 929 2424275 or send an email at support@testoprime.com.
Refund policy
The TestoPrime website mentions a no-question asked refund policy with a lifetime money-back guarantee. If you do not see any results with this supplement, you can return the product after using it for a whole month. No matter the value of the refund, the company offers a money-back guarantee for every customer. Also, you must return the unopened bottles to the company after you request a refund.
According to the official website, the company engages a third party for testing this product. The supplement consists of FDA-approved ingredients that showed efficacy in years of scientific research. So, they offer a generous refund policy as most people see results after using this product.
TestoPrime side effects
The company uses natural and safe ingredients in this supplement that play a role in boosting testosterone. These ingredients have years of scientific research that proves their efficacy. This supplement improves the testosterone levels of the body with scientifically proven ingredients. However, taking the supplement above the recommended dosage can pose side effects.
Do not take more than four pills a day and consume them according to the given directions. Apart from that, a healthy diet and physical activity are essential to complement the working of the TestoPrime supplement. This product is safe for people above the age of 18, but the main target of this supplement is middle-aged men. The testosterone levels decline at a rapid pace every year, and this supplement can aid in maintaining those levels in the years to come.
Even though the supplement is safe to use, do not consume more than the recommended dosage. Also, avoid combining this supplement with other medications. The company offers a lifetime money-back guarantee which implies that you will not lose any money if you do not like the product.
To place an order or contact the company, visit the TestoPrime (testoprime.com) today.
