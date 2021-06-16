The new Fuze Bug uses an efficient LED light to kill flies, moths, mosquitoes, and other bugs within a 375-square foot perimeter. This compact mosquito zapper is lightweight, portable and will get rid of annoying and disease-causing insects. It is so easy to use, and works so well you might think reviewers have overhyped it. Read on to find out.
Summer is the perfect time to go on camping, hiking, and other adventurous, outdoor trips. Many people enjoy going to picnics, spending time in nature and among lush green trees, lakes, and generally their time spent outdoors. Often, people return homes with bug bites that ruin outdoor time and increase the risk of infections. Even though there are insect repellent coils, sprays and lotions available in the market, some chemicals in these products have health repercussions.
If you are looking for a safe and health-friendly alternative to these harmful chemicals, you should check out Fuze Bug mosquito killer. This product is specifically designed to keep bugs away with a harmless LED light, making it suitable for a family with small children and pets.
Fuze Bug - An overview of this innovative device
Fuze Bug is a powerful device is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and you can carry it everywhere with you. It does not need any cords so that you can take it with you on camping or vacations. Inside the machine, an electric coil emits purple light, which attracts bugs and kills them instantly.
This non-UV light helps to get rid of insects without the use of harmful chemicals and fumes. These strong-smelling chemicals can cause health problems for those who have sensitivity to fragrance. Also, they can lead to breathing problems. Fuze Bug, however, uses a simple mechanism that is safe to use around children and pets. You can use it anywhere in the house or outdoors and hang it nearby with the small handy loop attached on top of the device.
How Fuze Bug works
LED light
Fuze Bug has an LED light that attracts all kinds of flying and crawling bugs towards it. This light is the first step to getting rid of irritating insects.
Collection tray
The insects fall into the bottom chamber and the dehydrator dries them out. You can empty this tray at the end of the day and take out all the dead bugs.
People who are allergic to topical insect repellants can alternatively try the Fuze Bug lamp to save themselves from insect bites and risk of insects-borne diseases.
How to use Fuze Bug
Step 1: Take the unit out of the package and check the USB port.
Step 2: Take the charging cable and charge the device. At first, a red light will indicate the device is charging but it will turn green when the device is fully charged.
Step 3: Remove the charging cable and switch on the Fuze Bug with the main button.
Step 4: Place the device nearby and let it do its job while you enjoy your time.
Step 5: Empty the collection chamber after using the device.
Fuze Bug features
Compact Design
Fuze Bug is a portable device you can carry anywhere or hang it nearby to get rid of insects. The outer body is made of high-quality and durable material, which makes it handy to use everywhere. You can also store it in your bag without worrying about it breaking.
Standard USB port
Fuze Bug has a standard USB port which means that you can recharge your device at any time. It comes with a high-quality battery that lasts all day. So, you can charge this device at night or any time of the day to enjoy an insect-free environment.
Safe and healthy mechanism
Most insect repellent products have harmful chemicals that may keep the bugs away for a while. However, they may cause health issues and lead to breathing problems.
No installation or maintenance costs
This device does not need installation or maintenance.
Pros of Fuze Bug
Safe for the Whole Family
Fuze Bug is a safer alternative to traditional lotions and sprays because the heavy fragrance and strong chemicals in these products can lead to several health issues. Also, some of them are toxic for younger children and harmful to the environment. In contrast, Fuze Bug uses a simple mechanism to eliminate bugs without health or the environmental effects.
Calming and noiseless device
Fuze Bug has a quiet rotating fan and a soothing, aesthetically pleasing purple light that will add a welcome addition to your room or your office table.
Simple mechanism
Fuze Bug uses an LED light to attract insects and dehydrate them to get rid of them. All you need to do is press the main button to start it and recharge the device when needed.
Works everywhere
Fuze Bug is a portable, compact structure and can be used both indoors and outdoors. You can place it on your terrace, at the lunch table, in your office, or anywhere else.
Protects health
The summer season brings many disease-causing bugs that spread dangerous diseases. Many people fall prey to malaria and dengue because of mosquito bites but Fuze Bug helps keep disease-carrying mosquitos at bay.
Cons of Fuze Bug
A few negligible cons of Fuze Bug are as follows:
Only Available Online
This device is only available to purchase from the official Fuze Bug website. The company did not authorize any retailers to sell this product. Also, it is not available on Amazon or any other online marketplace.
Not Suitable for a wide area
Fuze Bug is only meant for use for one person or a small room. Hence, you need to buy an individual unit for the whole family and every room in the house.
Where to buy Fuze Bug (plus our pricing and refund policy)
Fuze Bug is available on the official website now—act now and take advantage of our 50% off sale. Bulk prices are available:
1 Fuze Bug unit: $39.99 + $9.95 Shipping
2 Fuze Bug units: $75.99 + $9.95 Shipping
3 Fuze Bug units: $107.98 + $9.95 Shipping
4 Fuze Bug units: $135.97 + $9.95 Shipping
5 Fuze Bug units: $159.96 + $9.95 Shipping
One device is enough for one person, but if you live with your family and need complete protection from bugs and mosquitoes, it is better to have one Fuze Bug in every room. In that case, buying in bulk will save you extra money and from reordering frequently.
Fuze Bug boasts a minimalistic design and is so aesthetically pleasing you can even use it as a lamp. No one will even know that it’s a bug killer.
The company also offers a 30-day refund policy, valid for all orders. If you do not like this product, you can contact the company and ask for a refund.
For refunds and queries, contact customer care at support@FuzeBug.com or call them at +1 (866) 466-2390.
Positive Fuze Bug reviews online show that this device has worked for thousands of customers. For more information, visit the official website today.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
How many times can you charge Fuze Bug?
Fuze Bug comes with a built-in battery that can be charged again and again like a mobile battery. Battery power will last between 18 to 22 hours.
How to know if the Fuze Bug battery is charged?
While charging, you will see a small red light appearing on its body. This red light indicates that the zapper is currently being charged. Once it changes to green, it is fully charged and ready for use.
Do you add any chemicals or liquids to the Fuze Bug Zapper?
Unlike other mosquito killers, there is no liquid added to the Fuze Bug device. There is a coil inside that kills the insects. But there are no fumes or smoke produced by the machine itself so it can’t cause allergic reactions.
Can I change how bright the map is?
The device comes with adjustable brightness settings, and you can choose 0%, 20%, 50%, and 100% brightness.
How to maintain the Fuze Bug device?
Fuze Bug needs little to no maintenance. You have to clean the bottom part where the dead insects are by throwing the debris into the trash and replacing the tray back in the body. A dry cloth is enough to clean its surface.
Is the Fuze Bug lamp safe for a house with children?
Fuze Bug only targets insects and is perfectly safe for children and pets. Only small insects, bugs, and mosquitoes can reach the coil inside.
