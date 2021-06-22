FlexoBliss is a plant-based supplement offering health-boosting properties, especially to middle-aged people. According to the official website, regular use of this supplement relieves back pain, improves flexibility, mobility and eases joint stiffness. All ingredients are ethically sourced and obtained from local and reliable sources. These ingredients are herbicide-free, thus providing maximum benefits, improving the quality of life.
Stiffness in joints and back pain is evident in older age. But it does not mean that you have to live with this chronic pain for the rest of your life. Even though people who suffer from these issues are older adults, younger individuals can also have back pain. The common causes of back pain are bad posture, a hectic lifestyle and premature aging. However, many other contributing factors make it worse, such as accidents, injury, trauma or malnutrition.
While the primary reasons such as accidents and aging are impossible to reverse, there are many things that you can do to ease the pain. For example, work on diet, lifestyle and make better choices in health. In addition to that, you can choose to use a dietary supplement to fill in for the nutritional deficiencies. The market is full of self-proclaiming products offering miraculous benefits, but it would be a lie to believe all of them. You need something that is high-quality, efficient, and safe, such as the FlexoBliss supplement.
FlexoBliss acts upon one of the root causes of back pain, which is a lack of nutrition. All the ingredients are safe for everyday usage. As per the official website, this supplement is a non-GMO product with no additives, toxins, or hormones. Furthermore, these ingredients are packed in an easy-to-use capsule form, manufactured in a GMP-certified facility to ensure product safety.
Read this comprehensive FlexoBliss review to find out its ingredients, dosage guidelines, and discount offers.
FlexoBliss reviews- An overview
Back pain can hinder your everyday activities and make you feel older than your real age. Some people switch to over the counter painkillers to get rid of this issue, but long-term use of these medicines is neither safe nor recommended by doctors. At some point, either this pain becomes unbearable, or the body becomes resistant to painkillers, and you may need to make drastic changes in your life or switch to risky surgeries to get better. Interestingly, all this is avoidable by taking early precautions such as improving posture, adding moderate physical activity into your routine and making dietary improvements, including the use of a performance booster, like FlexoBliss.
FlexoBliss is a nutritional supplement consisting of the highest quality plant-based ingredients. It was created by Ann Miller, a 49-year-old Colorado-based woman, initially intended to help herself. Being a staunch believer in alternative medicine, Ann knew that the natural ingredients could help her feel better. Like every normal person, she previously tried OTC painkillers, but they turned out unhelpful for her. Eventually, she was inclined towards herbal medicine and tried combining a few of them in an extract form. After using it for a few weeks, she noticed visible changes in her pain, mobility and energy levels, after which she decided to commercialize her creation, naming it ‘FlexoBliss’.
FlexoBliss is available in the form of capsules that are no different than multivitamin pills. All thanks to its natural ingredients, it is safe for daily use; besides, unlike medicines, there is no time to consume it. Every bottle contains 30 capsules that are enough for about one month. This product is suitable for both men and women over the age of 18 years, but it is more helpful for those who are in their late middle-ages.
Before jumping to the pricing section, let’s find out how it helps to relieve the pain or whether or not it can be used in place of medicine.
How FlexoBliss works to relieve back pain
FlexoBliss formulation has plant extracts, essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, all of which support good health. Some of these ingredients have been a part of traditional medicines for centuries and are proven for health benefits such as immunity boost, inflammatory relief, bones, and joints health. There are least chances these ingredients can go wrong or cause a side effect unless you overdose or abuse them.
The nutrients in this blend, such as zinc, calcium, and vitamins, support the muscles around the spine and spinal nerves. As a result, the body gains adequate nutrition and resists the sources that may cause trauma to the spine. According to the company making FlexoBliss pills, this formula shows positive results within a few weeks. However, it would not work if you choose to skip days, change the dosage or misuse it in any way.
After a few weeks, you will see noticeable changes in your bone health, postures, and mobility, all of which are helped by the FlexoBliss ingredients. Remember, it is a dietary formula, and it may not show identical results in all customers. Based on the initial health status and the underlying issue causing back pain, different users take different times to experience the results. If the underlying cause is a disease, it is better to get medical help, diagnose the condition and get treatment for it instead of relying on the supplements alone. In all cases, never take any dietary formula without consulting your doctor.
List of FlexoBliss ingredients
The FlexoBliss ingredients include herbal extracts and nutrients proven to help relieve pain. You can find out detailed information about the ingredients below.
Golden Root (Rhodiola Rosea): also known as golden root, has years of scientific research that proves its efficacy in relieving pain. This ingredient acts as an astringent and helps restore nerves, stabilize the mind, and stimulate better functioning. It is also a major component of folk medicine because of its numerous health benefits.
Ashwagandha: This natural ingredient has been used for centuries in herbal medicine to relieve pain and reduce fatigue. It also helps ease the stiffness in joints and energize the muscles. Overall, it is a relaxing ingredient that soothes the body and assists in pain relief.
Chamomile: is an ancient herb used to relieve menstrual cramps. This ingredient has an adequate amount of glycerol which helps in relaxing the muscles. It also helps soothe the body and get rid of pain in joints and the back. FlexoBliss consists of an adequate amount of Chamomile to relieve pain and remove the stiffness from the muscles.
Melissa Officinalis (Lemon Balm): this FlexoBliss ingredient comes from the mint family of plants and smells like lemons. It helps elevate the mood, improve cognitive response, and relieve pain. Overall, it is an effective ingredient for soothing the mind and the body.
Scutellaria: also known as Skullcap, is another member of the mint family. The roots and leaves of Skullcap assist in relieving stomach health issues. Moreover, it has benefits for relieving pain in the joints and bones.
Crataegus (Hawthorn Berry): acts as an antioxidant and boosts the immune response. It has proven health benefits for improving cardiovascular health. Besides, it reduces inflammation in the body, which helps with reducing pain.
Brahmi: this FlexoBliss ingredient is an important component of ayurvedic medicine. It helps reduce tension and stiffness in the muscles to soothe the body.
The proprietary blend of FlexoBliss also consists of natural ingredients including Magnolia, Valerian, Passionflower, velvet bean, oat straw, hops, St. John's wort, and other health-boosting ingredients. The primary purpose of this blend is to relieve pain healthily and provide long-term benefits. Meanwhile, some of the ingredients also act as antioxidants to improve the immune response.
The composition of vitamins and minerals in FlexoBliss is as follows.
- Vitamin B1 (6 mg)
- Vitamin B2 (6 mg)
- Vitamin B6 (4 mg)
- Biotin (150 mcg)
- Niacin (14 mg)
- Calcium (13 mg)
- Magnesium (12.5 mg)
- Potassium (12.5 mg)
- Zinc (12.5 mg)
- Pantothenic acid (8 mg)
The blend of these ingredients works to help boost immunity, strengthen the joints, relieve back pain, and improve overall health.
FlexoBliss pricing and refund policy
FlexoBliss is only available to purchase on the official website, flexobliss.com.
This website is the only source to buy the genuine product, and it is not available at any other retailer such as Amazon. You can buy a single bottle of this supplement or in bulk, depending on your needs. The price of one bottle is $69, but you can get it for a cheaper price if you buy three bottles in one order. Moreover, you can get the best value at the purchase of 6 bottles as the price of a single bottle reduces to $49.
One bottle of FlexoBliss costs $69
Three bottles of FlexoBliss cost $177
Six bottles of FlexoBliss cost $294
FlexoBliss comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee so that you can buy this supplement with ease of mind. The company will return your money in case the product does not work for you within two months. Hence, the customers get adequate time to decide if they want to continue using this supplement or not.
If you are unhappy with the results or simply don’t like the idea of using dietary supplements for improving health, write to the company and share your concern. Without asking any questions, the company will initiate a refund request on your behalf. You will receive the order value within a few days.
For any queries regarding the purchase or refunds, contact FlexoBliss customer service at contact@flexobliss.com.
FlexoBliss side effects and precautions
FlexoBliss is a natural and effective way to help reduce pain in the upper and lower back. Even though it has natural health supporting ingredients, it is not safe to overdose on this supplement. The company recommends taking two capsules every day to prevent back pain. However, you can start with one capsule per day and build your dose to two or as it feels comfortable.
The target customer base of FlexoBliss is middle-aged men and women and older adults. It is not safe for children or any person below the age of 18 years. Nursing and pregnant women should also avoid taking this supplement. Moreover, people with underlying health conditions such as fluctuating blood sugar or poor cardiovascular health should take this supplement with the advice of a doctor.
Overall, FlexoBliss is a safe formula because of its organic ingredients and healthy manufacturing practices. Hence, you can incorporate it into your routine without the fear of any side effects. For best results, incorporate this supplement into an active and fit routine, preferably with exercise. Those who are not sure about taking a dietary formula can contact their nearest health care provider to discuss their options.
FlexoBliss Reviews- final verdict
FlexoBliss is a high-quality nutritional supplement that strengthens the joints and helps relieve pain in the back. It consists of a powerful blend of vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and extracts from rare herbs. Also, this unique formula features an adequate amount of every ingredient to provide maximum benefits.
According to the maker of this supplement, the ingredients in this product are backed by science with years of intensive research. The positive FlexoBliss customer reviews also advocate for the efficacy and safety of this product. Also, it is free of hormones and toxins, so you can use this supplement without worrying about any adverse effects.
Even though this formula is suitable for both men and women above the age of 18 years, people with underlying health conditions should avoid taking this supplement. Also, avoid using this product with other medications to prevent any reaction.
FlexoBliss also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee with every purchase. So, you can give this product a fair shot for about two months without the fear of financial loss. Overall, FlexoBliss is an effective nutritional supplement with a foolproof refund policy.
Visit the official FlexoBliss website for more information at flexobliss.com.
