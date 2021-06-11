Breeze Tec is a portable air conditioning system that provides fresh and cool air in every season. This cooling system uses advanced technology that employs the mechanism of evaporation to bring down room temperature. According to the official Breeze Tec website, it has an innovative 4-in-1 technology that purifies the air and increases humidity. It also works as a fan to provide a refreshing flow of air in hot weather. The convenient size and construction of this air cooler allow you to use it anywhere, at any time.
(Low Price Alert)- Click Here To Get Breeze Tec For Lowest Price Online
Air conditioning is a necessity in the ever-increasing heat of summer. Meanwhile, AC is a luxury for most people as it causes a significant rise in electric bills. The typical air coolers usually come at a hefty price, as well. However, a budget-friendly option is available that does not burn a hole in your pocket and bestows the same luxurious feeling.
Breeze Tec is an economical yet functional solution to the scorching heat during summer. The high-quality machinery in this cooler does not consume as much electricity and lasts for years with proper handling. Also, you can use this device right away as it does not need any installation.
If you are looking forward to making your days and nights easier in this burning hot season, give this detailed Breeze Tec review a read.
Breeze Tec Review- An Efficient Yet Cheap Air Cooler
The price of air conditioners rise every year as does the temperature. Many people are unable to afford expensive air cooling systems that require regular maintenance and installation costs as well. On top of that, sky-high electric bills worsen the situation. Meanwhile, it is not easy to live through the hot summer months without a cooling system. Disease-carrying bugs also thrive in summer and cause diseases such as Lyme disease, West Nile virus, dengue fever, among several others.
One affordable choice available is the Breeze Tec portable air conditioner. Breeze Tec's simple and innovative technology makes this device easy to operate. You may not even need to read the instruction manual as it has an efficient design and easy-to-use system. Also, this cooling unit comes with a high-quality charging cable to keep it running.
What Makes It Better Than Other Brands? Click Here To Read Product Specifications On the Official Website
How Does Breeze Tec AC Work?
Breeze Tec is not like any regular air conditioner on the market. This simple technology also keeps electric bills low. In simple words, Breeze Maxx AC relies on the mechanism of evaporation. This device uses water to cool down the surrounding air and humidify it at the same time.
The system uses water vapors to moisten the air, which helps lower the temperature. It uses a simple mechanism that allows the passage of air through water which leads to evaporation. Also, it helps purify the air to make it fresh and pleasant. The air enters from one side and leaves through the other end after becoming cold and moist. This simple procedure does not consume a lot of electricity which keeps your bills within budget.
Functions of the Breeze Tec Air Conditioner
This device has several features that make your environment pleasant and bearable. The fresh air instantly uplifts your mood despite the harsh weather outside. Some of the main functions of this air cooling device are:
- Air Cooling
Breeze Tec is an affordable alternative to crazy expensive traditional air conditioners. This device takes the worry of high electric bills off your mind as it consumes a mere 1.25 to 3.25 watts every day. Besides, this portable device is suitable to use indoors or outdoors.
- Humid Air
Regular air conditioners remove the moisture from the air and make it dry and unpleasant. Breeze Tec works to moisten the air to make it more natural and humid. The evaporation mechanism in this portable AC unit cools the air, and the cold water vapors feel wonderful.
- Portable Fan
Breeze Tec has dual functions as it works as an air conditioner and a fan as well. If you do not need the air cooling feature at the moment, you can switch on the fan and enjoy the breeze. So, you can use it as a portable fan during moderate weather.
- Air Purifier
Breeze Tec ac also works as an air purifier and removes dust and allergens from the surrounding air. It keeps the air clean and fresh to elevate your experience. Besides, the filter also removes pollen and toxic substances to make breathing more comfortable.
Must read: Customer Experiences About Breeze Tec Portable AC Plus Humidifier On The Official Website
Main Features of Breeze Tec Air Purifier
The official Breeze Tec website enlists some salient features of this device that help the customers who wish to buy this ac.
- Breeze Tec comes with a built-in water tank with a water holding capacity of 380ml.
- The motor has three different speed options, low, medium, and high. At low speed, the motor operates at 2200 rpm, at medium speed 3100 rpm, and at high speed, it runs at 3600 rpm.
- Breeze Maxx's body is made of silica gel material.
- The weight of Breeze Tec is less than a kg, 776g.
- This air conditioner model is WT-F10.
You can search about these features separately to understand their meaning. Or, you can discuss them with a tech specialist and evaluate Breeze Tec AC before buying it.
Instructions for using the Breeze Tec Portable AC
Even though it is very quick and simple to get this air-cooling system running, these instructions will guide you through the starting process.
- Take Breeze Tec portable AC out of the packaging. The device comes assembled and ready to use, so you do not have to install it.
- You will find a charging cable inside the box to charge the device before using it. Plug the cable and charge the unit with the USB type C cable provided with the device.
- Remove the charging cable and the built-in water tank before using the cooler and fill cold water in it. Then, screw it back into the place carefully.
- Start the device by pressing the main button and then choose from your desired settings. You can set the fan speed at low, medium, or high, depending on your preference.
- If you don’t wish to use its humidifier feature, you can skip adding water. However, it is suggested to use it with water for the best effect.
Tip- If you want to use Breeze Tec next year, remove water from the tank and dry the water curtain. Keeping it wet for too long causes fungal spores and mold to grow on it and make its usage impossible next year. But when you properly clean it and store it after drying, the chances of contamination are zero.
(Low Stock- Book Your Order of Breeze Tec Portable AC Before It Runs Out Of Stock
Is Breeze Max a Legit Air Conditioner or A Scam?
Generally, people perceive Breeze Tec as an affordable option as compared to other air-cooling devices available on the market. Let's find out if you actually save money on electric bills with this budget-friendly air cooler.
- Affordable Price
Most air conditioners use complex technology that skyrockets their price. Meanwhile, Breeze Tec is an affordable option as this device costs less than $100. You can also get further discounts offers on the official website.
- Low Maintenance and Costs
Breeze Tec is a ready-to-use device, and you do not have to pay for its installation. This lightweight device is portable, and you can carry it around anywhere. Moreover, you do not have to get this unit serviced frequently. The water curtain occasionally gets dirty with regular use, but you can clean it with a brush easily. In case the water curtain gets moldy, you can replace it at a low price.
- Low Electric Bills
Breeze Tec uses almost the same power as a fan. This cost is negligible as compared to a typical air conditioner. So, this is a safe investment as you do not have to pay hefty bills during the long summer months.
- Portable
Breeze Tec is a portable device you can carry anywhere you want. No matter if you are moving to a new place or leaving the city for vacation, the small size and lightweight features make it highly travel-friendly. Make sure to remove its water first if you plan to travel with it to avoid spillage in the car.
Where To Buy Breeze Maxx? Discounted Price and Warranty
Breeze Tec air cooling unit is available only on the official website:
Here Is The Link To Buy Breeze Tec AC From The Official Website
The price of this unit is already low, but you can get further discounts on bulk purchases. You can find information about Breeze Tec pricing below:
- One unit of Breeze Tec for $89
- Two units of Breeze Tec for $170.98
- Three units of Breeze Tec for $242.97
- Four units of Breeze Tec for $305.97
- Five units of Breeze Tec for $359.96
You can buy a single unit and test it for some time before placing a bulk order. Also, for an additional fee you get a three year warranty.
Breeze Tec is not available on any other website or at any retailer. You can place your order directly on the website to ensure that you receive the original device.
Drawbacks of Breeze Tec
A portable air conditioner is an economical solution to the burning heat of summer. However, there are some drawbacks to this device as follows:
Breeze Tec has a limited range, and the air does not reach as far as a typical air conditioner. It is only suitable to use in a small room, and one person can use it at a time. If there are more people in your house, consider buying bundle packs that allow you to save more money.
It is not available at local stores, and finding any other device from a local shop doesn’t ensure the same benefits as provided by the Breeze Tec device.
Final Thoughts- Should You Buy It Or Not?
The scorching heat of summer can make you restless and sick. Everyone needs a cooling unit to keep themselves fresh and hydrated in this season. But expensive air conditioners can break the bank and your budget with high electric bills. In this case, the Breeze Tec unit seems like a safe investment for a pleasant and comfortable summer.
Breeze Tec is an affordable portable device that lowers room temperature and purifies the air. It is an economical purchase as compared to other air conditioners. Also, it has no installation costs and negligible maintenance costs. Breeze Tec also consumes low power, which significantly reduces electric bills, so you do not need to worry about burning a hole in your pocket this season. To place your orders, visit the official website: offer.buybreezemax.com.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only