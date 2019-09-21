Like the remarkable homes built by early architects of the American dream, Southard Star Ranch is a stately, distinctive estate created to withstand the whims of time. Influenced by Pennsylvania Dutch architecture, here the highest value is the experience of living well in every sense of the word. Renowned nationwide, this home was featured as runner-up of the Wall Street Journal’s Property of the Year!

Past the gatehouse, a sturdy log gate swings open, presenting a long curving driveway weaving through lush meadows where the morning light plays in shades of pink atop Pikes Peak. The soft trickle of a stream escorts the walkway of flagstone to a front porch scented in fragrant flowers.

Open the door to an atmosphere of rugged elegance, the interior harmonious with the majestic setting. The authenticity of the residence is reflected in the reclaimed antique chestnut floors and beam accents. A warm iridescent glow emits from Venetian Plaster walls – a subtle work of art in themselves. Surpassing mere functionality, iron railings, fireplaces, and doors are forged in intricate ornamental designs.

The great room’s substantial beamed ceilings emphasize grandeur, illuminated by large chandeliers and clerestory windows. A recessed sitting area is framed by a wall of glass, showcasing majestic Pikes Peak beyond gardens and wooded meadows. An oversized wood-burning fireplace radiates hospitality and charm.

A sunroom atrium provides gracious access to the dining wing, set apart for formal entertaining. The ambiance of the recessed fireplace creates a romantic setting for special moments with double-doors opening to a private balcony overlooking the gardens. An arched door reveals a winding staircase, leading to an old-world wine cellar.

The master suite is a soothing oasis of special conveniences and comforts in five distinct areas: bedroom, office sitting area, gym, spa-bathroom, and closet. Tucked behind stately double doors is an office sitting room with rich millwork bookcases and access to the terrace. The master bedroom is accented by a dramatic fireplace framed by artisan tiles and a sensational mantel.

The spa-bath is opulent with arched ceilings, knotty alder, natural stone, and serene views lend subtle elegance. A closet with dressing area emulates a fine boutique and the gym offers distracting views for your workout and easy access to the steam shower, garden tub, and drink station.

Generous barn doors swing outward revealing the ultimate party place, the “Rod and Gun Club”, a spacious den overlooking a natural woodsy setting. Old-fashioned lodge charm is replicated by hickory boxed-beam ceilings, a gun display cabinet, and a comfortable fireplace. The game day crowd will love the kitchen, fully stocked with a concealed deep fryer. Hickory paneled walls enclose a cozy bunkroom, appointed to sleep four.

Off the main house, a secluded staircase leads to a spacious upstairs “hideaway” serving as an office and guest-suite. The light-filled room is stunning with arched scissor trusses running the length of the lancet vaulted ceilings. The bedroom suite is separated by a sliding barn door opposite a balcony, providing guest a private retreat.

Come home to a private park of green rolling meadows surrounded by towering pines, flower gardens, shade trees, and orchards. The colors of the seasons change before your eyes with trees standing tall as sentries lining the drive. From the back terrace, Pikes Peak glows in the morning sun as you are caressed by the soft morning breezes. Fire up the pizza oven and grill from the outdoor kitchen and pick the freshest ingredients from the gardens. After dinner, guests warm around a large fire pit which lights the spacious flagstone patio.

Experience the quality of life that demands a home that is both grand and unpretentious, breathtaking and still welcoming, imposing yet cozy and warm, inspiring in a way that makes you long to return.

Offered at $8,700,000, exclusively listed by Elaine Stucy with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information, to watch the property video, or see more pictures, visit www.14065Highway83.com