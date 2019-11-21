You're driving along and a flash of sun hits a neighbor's solar panels on the roof of their home. Maybe you wonder: I can see the panels on people's houses, but exactly what goes into a complete solar system?
Now that most people realize that solar is the way to go—they might be daunted by questions about how complex the system will be to install and how expensive. Let's break it down by component, even though, of course, these pieces only work when used together.
And just in case you were wondering—there are many configurations for any budget. If you decide to get a free quote from EcoMark Solar, one of the very few companies that sources, designs, sells and installs their own solar systems right here in Colorado, you'll be supporting the local economy with your enhanced, energy-efficient solar home. Keep in mind, also, that rebates will help—and over the life of the system, you'll save tens of thousands by going solar.
Energy Storage Batteries - added to the system for providing energy when electricity is not available. Not all systems use batteries. Inter-grid systems are connected to the local utility's power grid and draw power from there, rather than the battery, when the sun is not shining. Some configurations include both a battery pack and an inter-grid system.
Breaker Panel, AC Panel, Circuit Breaker Panel - breakers prevent circuits in the electrical system from drawing too much electricity and causing a fire hazard. The panel is joined to the electrical circuits in the home.
Charge Controller - this maintains the proper charging voltage for the system's batteries. Also called a "charge regulator."
Power Meter, Utility Meter, Kilowatt Meter - systems that are tied to a utility need these to measure the amount used from the utility. Residential solar systems are configured to maintain a tie to the utilities power grid. In many cases, any power generated by the home and not used can be sold to the utility company or exchanged for credit toward the homeowner's bill. All of this activity is measured by the meters.
Solar Array Mounting Racks - these racks refer to how solar panels are joined together—on the roof; on the ground or on poles. The mounts can be fixed or tracking—tracking means they move with the sun and fixed are stationary and preset for height and angle.
Solar Panels - these convert sunlight into electricity—called the photovoltaic effect. That's why you'll hear some call them "PV" panels. Output per panel is between 10 and 365 watts with 300 watts being most commonly used on residential homes.
Inverter - converts the direct current (DC) produced by the solar panels and batteries into the alternating current (AC) needed for the home.
