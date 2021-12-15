Simple Steps for Starting a Bitcoin Investment

Virtual currencies like Bitcoin present a new class of digital assets. Today, many people invest in Bitcoin and earn significant returns. But investing in Bitcoin is still taking a risk. That’s because these digital currencies have very volatile prices. Investors should also be wary of crypto scams that may lead to significant losses.
The unregulated nature of Bitcoin is also another risk for some investors. Ideally, you won’t have the authority to file a claim if you lose your investment. Perhaps, that’s why countries like China are cracking down on Bitcoin and introducing a government-issued cryptocurrency. Today, people can trade this digital currency at the Bitcoin Era, the only legal and approved company to trade and sell virtual currencies in China.
Nevertheless, people are using other platforms and strategies to start and expand their Bitcoin investments. Follow these simple steps to create your investment in Bitcoin.
1. Choose a Reputable Crypto Exchange
Bitcoin is largely unregulated in most countries. That means there’s no uniformity or structure in trading this virtual currency. However, you can find a reputable Bitcoin exchange where you can trade this digital currency. Therefore, start by identifying a reputable online platform that allows you to purchase and sell this virtual currency using a fiat currency of your choice.
2. Create a Crypto Trading Account
Some online platforms allow you to trade Bitcoin and other assets. Therefore, start by opening a Bitcoin or crypto trading account. Some crypto exchanges require new users to verify their details based on their preferred services. Also, you may have to select the amount to invest and your trading options. In some cases, you may have to share personal data when setting up your payment options. For instance, a crypto exchange may require your photo identity, PAN card, and proof of your address.
3. Fund Your Crypto Exchange Account
Once you’ve created an account with a crypto exchange, load it with the money you wish to invest in Bitcoin. You can send fiat money from your bank account to the Bitcoin exchange account. However, you must link your crypto exchange account with a payment method to load it with cash and start trading. Some platforms require users to wait before placing purchase orders after loading their accounts with money.
4. Invest in Bitcoin
After creating a crypto exchange account and loading it with money, decide on the number of Bitcoins to buy. The amount to invest in this digital asset should depend on your financial goals. Also, determine your risk tolerance level.
5. Create a Crypto Wallet
Being a digital asset, Bitcoin requires virtual or electronic storage. Therefore, create a crypto wallet to store your Bitcoins before purchasing them. Although you can keep Bitcoin in your crypto exchange account, security is not the priority of a trading platform. Somebody can hack the crypto exchange and steal all your tokens, so choose a Bitcoin wallet and create an account to start receiving, sending and storing your Bitcoins.
6. Select a Bitcoin Investment Strategy
The internet has a lot of information about Bitcoin investment strategies. However, one approach may work for one investor and fail with the other. Therefore, take the time to study different crypto investment strategies. That way, you can pick the most appropriate way to invest in Bitcoin. Also, start with a small amount and grow your investment as you learn about this virtual currency and how it functions.
Final Thoughts
Investing in Bitcoin should be a straightforward process, provided you follow calculated steps. Also, research the crypto market all the time to stay up-to-date with events that may affect crypto prices and your investment’s value.
