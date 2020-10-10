Hurry—lots will go fast in this community of generously spaced parcels –build your dream home
Sit on the back porch and watch the amazing star show far from the madding crowd. Enjoy the front range views you love as you sip your morning coffee in the midst of nature that’s still just minutes from I-25. Live amidst a community that values the ranch lifestyle and possesses miles of trails to ramble. Close to shopping and amenities yet retaining a private, exclusive equestrian cachet, Silverado Ranch will allow fans of the great outdoors an unparalleled experience of the Colorado lifestyle
Silverado is owned by a single owner and fellow homeowner who will guide this community’s growth to reflect his family values, ranch-style commitment to open skies and rolling, verdant hillsides and, last but not least, his love of horses. There already are two model homes on site to tour and just nine lots from $59,000 up—these will go quickly, so act now to reserve your slice of the American Dream. There’s also an Equestrian Center for family and friends to gather with common areas and delightful accommodations for our beloved equine family members, too.
Each homeowner will possess a wonderful opportunity to be a part of the most exciting equestrian center-based community of custom homes ever arrayed on the outskirts of Colorado Springs. You’ve always dreamed of wide open spaces or finally having horse property of your own—now is the time to make sure those dreams don’t ride into the sunset. Even if you are not an equestrian, you will revel in the western ambiance of the silver prairie grasses at dawn; the rugged mountains in the distance, and your 5-acre density lot, where you will have room to roam and your family, room to grow.
On the Eastern Plains just ten miles east of Colorado Springs near Schriever Air Force base, you’ll find abundant equestrian areas, arenas and a trail system for hiking or riding that offers the finest in equine fun and activities. Custom home lots with breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and the Sangre De Cristo range will meet your eyes when you wake up first thing to take a ride or go for a hike before beginning work overlooking the peaks and prairies you love.
Two model homes possess glorious amenities
There are two gorgeous model homes in the community for sale. Tour these incredible houses virtually or make an appointment for a safe, in-person tour.
The first, at 20004 Silverado Hill Loop, is an arresting and elegant raised ranch with a luxury aesthetic. The curb appeal of this home will make you fall in love. Replete with fantastic finishes throughout, like a walkout to the miles of trails and open space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood accents complete with a professionally landscaped yard, move right into this “Paradise on the Prairie.” And don’t forget the community equestrian center for fun activities and riding events throughout the year.
At 20078 Silverado Hill Loop, find almost 4,000 square feet of modern farmhouse ranch where your home office overlooks miles of range and mountain views. Make a healthy meal in your gourmet kitchen, designed as every chef’s dream with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a spacious island with seating and comfy, eat-in dining. Relax in your amazing great room near the cozy fireplace this winter or head to your airy basement to watch the Broncos—two large bedrooms and a full bath there will also welcome houseguests in style.
“The most valuable asset we have is our client’s respect and trust”
The broker for this community, Susan Martin of The Platinum Group Realtors, is a decades-long expert in the equestrian lifestyle and in helping families complete transactions smoothly and efficiently. Susan can examine your needs and wants for the home, whether it’s a two-bedroom ranch to a seven bedroom “spread,” she will make sure that your particular vision can be actualized at Silverado Ranch. Choose a lot and model home to-be-built or bring your builder for your custom home and walk through the financial journey of homeownership safely with Martin’s expert advice.
You can live in an amazing community where you’ll always be proud to be, thanks to a covenanted homeowners association that will protect property values for generations to come.
Get ready for the ride of your life—Silverado Ranch will be your forever home in the Colorado countryside. Private appointments available to claim your homestead today and look for open house weekends starting October 3 (719-726-0181). Visit SilveradoRanchColorado.com.
Call Susan Martin (pictured above) today to visit Silverado Ranch.