Shen Yun Reclaims a Lost Heritage

Is it the dancing? The music? The costumes? What is it that keeps audiences coming back to see Shen Yun year after year? While it may be any of these or all of them, there is something bigger that is not easy to define or see in a single ad or commercial. To sum it up in one word, one might simply say “culture” or “heritage.”

Today, China’s red communist flag waves ominously overhead — a symbol of its totalitarian government and terrifying oppression. But communism and its atheist ideology were not always a part of China.

As hard as it may be to believe, pre-communist China was an incredibly spiritual place where three major religions — Taoism, Buddhism and Confucianism — flourished. Meditation was common, and society sought harmony with Heaven. Moreover, while “Made in China” today has become a byword for products that are poorly and unethically made, and environmentally disastrous, China was once the most advanced civilization on Earth, with a profound system of theories independent of modern science and medicine.

In the drive to modernize in the 20th century, however, China was hijacked by communists supported by Russian communists. For them, China’s spiritual foundation and cultural richness were more an enemy than a blessing. The atheist Chinese Communist Party has actively sought to minimize, distort or destroy many elements of traditional Chinese culture.

Shen Yun was founded by Chinese expatriates in New York in 2006 precisely to bring the grandeur of real Chinese culture back, free from the shackles of communism. Many of Shen Yun’s founders and their families were persecuted for their peaceful spiritual beliefs before fleeing China.

Has Shen Yun succeeded in reclaiming China’s lost heritage? Let’s see what audience members are saying.

An audience member from China: “Miraculous!”

“Shen Yun has achieved something miraculous. Through art, Shen Yun has portrayed many great elements of Chinese culture — elements that that we don’t really see in day-to-day life, or even if we did see, would seem very distant from ordinary people," said Mr. Yang, who came from mainland China and watched Shen Yun for the first time this year at the George Mason University Center for the Arts in Virginia. “Shen Yun uses a special art form to truly revive these things. That is truly an incredible feat."

Ironically, Mr. Yang believes this would not be possible in China today: “It’s just that no one in mainland China knows how to present these things, due to the Communist Party’s government system; artists don’t know how they can recreate culture.”

Mr. Yang’s first name and identifying information were kept anonymous since he could face persecution in China for his positive comments about Shen Yun.

American East Asia Expert: “Traditional, solid and representative of China.”

David Stilwell, a former Assistant Secretary of State for the East Asian Pacific Bureau of the U.S. State Department, saw Shen Yun for the second time this year in Colorado Springs.

“The best thing about it is it’s doing its best to preserve Chinese traditional history, Chinese culture,” he said. “We have a government [in China] that’s doing its best to destroy that culture. Since 1949, the Great Leap Forward, the madness of the Cultural Revolution. Were it not for people like them, all those treasures would have been destroyed; all that history, all the relics would not have been around today.”

Stilwell suggests that when the communist regime is inevitably rejected by the Chinese people, Shen Yun will provide a good foundation for China to “fall back on” and recover.

“We’ve seen with the handling of COVID-19, the fact that it began in China, and it was allowed to leak out of China, and now we’ve seen the madness of the zero COVID-19 policy and how it failed miserably," he said. "Those policies and their approach to managing and governing the country don’t work. And so by preserving the culture, when this all resolves, you will have something to fall back on — something that’s traditional, solid and representative of China.”

Audience members in Japan: “The show is amazing!”

While Shen Yun is essentially banned in China, it is being warmly welcomed in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. The Japanese leg of the tour is particularly extensive this year, visiting theaters in 10 different cities.

After seeing a Shen Yun performance, first-class architect Mr. Ishi Mitsuo, who once taught in China, said. “I have a very bad impression of current China, which has lost the tradition and culture. It’s very important to save and revive the traditional Chinese culture. When the curtain opened, I saw the clouds and a scene in heaven. At that point, I was in awe. My tears started automatically … The show is amazing!”

Mr. Fukushima Masanori had a positive experience at Shen Yun as well. He said, “Shen Yun helps people to understand the traditional culture in a very smooth and relaxed way. It’s like the God or the Buddha taught people the culture in ancient times.”

Mr. Sasaki Teruhide said, “The performance has a special charm that you can’t find in Japan … It brought me a totally fresh feeling. I was deeply touched by the brilliant classical Chinese dance and the profound Chinese tradition.”

Shen Yun will be returning to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs on March 17-19, 2023. In Colorado, Shen Yun will also visit Cheyenne Civic Center March 14-15, and the Buell Theatre March 8-12, at DPAC, in Denver.