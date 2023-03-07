Shen Yun Makes Tradition Cool Again

It is an unfortunate reality that, for many people, the word “traditional” has become synonymous with the words boring, backward or pretentious. Breaking down time-honored customs and moral codes has been in style since the 1960s, a trend that many find increasingly disturbing.

Thanks to Shen Yun’s performances in major theaters around the world since 2006, the associations with “traditional” are being replaced with a very different set of words: “exciting,” “profound,” and “very daring,” according to audience reactions from Shen Yun’s 2023 world tour.

“It enchants me again and again. I could watch it for hours!” said the young and handsome violinist Philip Kesmarki, who saw Shen Yun in Ludwigsburg, Germany in February. Mr. Kesmarki was speaking of Shen Yun’s orchestra, which features the traditional strings, woodwinds and brass of a symphony orchestra as well as traditional Eastern instruments. Kesmarki, who had seen Shen Yun once before, added, “I would like to come much more often.”

Mr. Kesmarki attended with his family, including his father Mr. Zoltan Kesmarki, a professional ballroom dancer. He, too, was impressed by Shen Yun’s message of returning to more traditional ways.

“Back to the old traditions. Everybody should write that on their foreheads to remind them every day that’s how life should be,” Zoltan Kesmarki said. “Life is moving fast, and everything is crazy; we should return to the old values.”

Worse than in Europe or America, in Communist-controlled China, tradition has been looked down on and violently attacked. While the West had a mostly nonviolent cultural revolution in the 1960s and 1970s, China’s was more intense, with students physically attacking their teachers, and scholars versed in the rich traditions of ancient China being sent to the countryside to do manual labor. Ancient relics, documents, monuments and buildings were burned and destroyed. The officially atheist Chinese Communist Party sought to crush the backbones of all religions and spiritual practices, only allowing them to have leaders who were loyal party members.

Among the 20 or so dance pieces that a Shen Yun performance features, it typically includes a couple that shed light on the violent suppression of traditional spiritual beliefs in communist China that continue today.

Mrs. Christine Kesmarki, owner of a ballroom dance school, commented on this aspect, “It was very interesting, very exciting and very daring too. I find it quite great to take a behind-the-scenes look at China — the violence, the restriction of freedom and the oppression of the people.”

Mrs. Magalie Delhumeau, a professor at the École Supérieure d’Agriculture, saw Shen Yun in France in February, and picked up on parallels between traditional Western and Eastern faiths from the performance.

“There are many beautiful things to see and hear, but there are also profound messages that are cross-cultural and current … and true in various cultural civilizations. There are a lot of parallels to be drawn with today’s events and with Judeo-Christian culture,” Mrs. Delhumeau said.

Meanwhile, in the United States, retired Brigadier General Garry Bahling saw Shen Yun in Phoenix, Arizona, in February. He said Shen Yun’s revival of tradition was “very relevant” to the world today.

“It resonated with me, that there is good, there’s evil — I like that the evil is atheism — and if you stick to tradition to do what’s right, good things will happen for you,” he said. “Look what’s happening in this world, what’s happing to the cities, how we get away from tradition, from family values.”

Ms. Kirsten Thomas saw Shen Yun in Salt Lake City, Utah in February. She also picked up on the positive themes about rediscovering lost traditions. “I think it focuses on all of the positive parts of human nature, whereas I think it’s gotten lost with how the political situation is now. It kind of crushed that. So this reminds us of what it was all about before. That’s wonderful,” she said.

Mr. Jeremy Thompson, a dentist, also saw Shen Yun in Salt Lake City in February. He read into the performance a profound warning for anti-traditional trends in the world.

“It made me feel that we all know we’re in the last days and something is going to happen. We’ve been told for thousands of years that this is the time. This is the time of the judgment,” he said.

“It’s all going to come together. The judgment is coming. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen that done [on stage]. It was done so beautifully and helped us all realize that we need to stand for what’s right, and that, if we will, then we’re not alone,” Mr. Thompson said.

