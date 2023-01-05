Shen Yun Expands On Stage and Off

Since its debut in New York in 2006, Shen Yun has sought to revive traditional culture and values through a combination of classical dance and music on a grand scale. Such a noble purpose executed with flying colors (literally) has filled many audience members with excitement and the hope that even more people can experience the beauty of Shen Yun.
“It’s something that is not brought forth in mainstream television and it’s something that everybody needs to know about,” said Florida State Representative Juan Fernandez-Barquin at a Shen Yun performance in Miami last month.
Indeed, year after year, Shen Yun has sought to reach everybody it can. The New York-based nonprofit arts organization has become a cultural phenomenon in the United States and around the world, expanding from one touring company with a full complement of dancers and orchestra musicians into eight equally large touring companies in the current 2023 season. Performers travel from New York City to Denver to Tokyo to Paris — notably skipping China where performers have faced persecution by the Chinese Communist Party for their peaceful spiritual beliefs.
“It’s been very interesting to see a different side of China. The bright and vibrant blue skies, and the happiness,” said Troy Chapman, the global chief commercial officer of Honeywell, who saw Shen Yun this month in Houston, Texas. “There is a lot more spiritualism, a lot more religion, and a lot more faith than what we had experienced.”
Off Stage Expansion
Recent years have seen a new kind of expansion for the freedom-loving Shen Yun brand: a whole array of products available in the theater lobbies between performances, through mail order and online.
While it is common for cultural institutions like operas and museums to have robust merchandise shops, the Shen Yun brand has handled this with its trademark grandeur and intercultural panache, building not only on the performance but also on the veritable treasure trove of 5,000 years of Chinese civilization. The Shen Yun Shop offers what you might expect: T-shirts, calendars and posters, but there are also fine jewelry (with natural diamonds and jewels), Italian silks, and Spanish and Italian leather.
For instance, the Shen Yun Shop’s Heavenly Phoenix Necklace with natural sapphire and diamond builds on the phoenix motif often found in Shen Yun performances. The phoenix is also a mainstay of traditional Chinese culture, where it is a feminine counterpart to the masculine dragon. The necklace’s description reads, “Bring out your inner glow with the brilliance of divine elegance inspired by the Shen Yun piece Phoenixes of the Sapphire Paradise. The enchanting beauty of the heavenly phoenixes is captured through this ethereal fine jewelry collection.”
A separate clothing company, called Shen Yun Dancer, offers lines of clothing uniquely designed by the artistic director of Shen Yun, including both dancewear and clothing for daily wear. Shen Yun Dancer’s website reads, “Every feature — including the fabric, color palette, style and cut — bears the distinct aesthetic of Shen Yun.”
Meanwhile, in the digital realm, Shen Yun Zuo Pin offers an entire streaming platform, with both free and premium videos, based around Shen Yun’s performances, performers and their work to preserve the beautiful ancient art form known by most as classical Chinese dance. One can meet the stars of Shen Yun and have some fun with them, such as in "Three Musketeers," which features three current Shen Yun dancers and their off stage adventures. Viewers can watch past Shen Yun dance performances and concerts as well.
Finally, for those who want to get serious about their dance skills, they can visit the Shen Yun Arts Proficiency Assessment Center, which trains people in classical Chinese dance. Instructors are familiar faces who have danced with Shen Yun onstage and won international awards.
The Center’s website reads, “Classical Chinese dance can cultivate children’s form and temperament. At the same time, it lays a solid dance foundation for those who want to take a professional route. It provides a professional training platform for all who want to become dancers.”
Whatever it may be, with the Shen Yun brand, you are sure to get something both delightful and meaningful that you can cherish for the rest of your life.
Shen Yun will be returning to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs on January 18-19 and March 17-19, 2023. In Colorado, Shen Yun will also visit Cheyenne Civic Center March 14-15, and the Ellie Caulkins Opera House January 20-24 and the Buell Theatre March 8-12, both at DPAC, in Denver.
